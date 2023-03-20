Nope, your eyes aren't deceiving you. It looks like Jordan Peele has another film in the works, and it's coming sooner than you might think. It was today announced that there is a new Jordan Peele movie in the works. The new film is set to be released on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, and should make for an interesting Christmas release, to say the least. Also announced today is a currently untitled animated film project from Peele's Monkeypaw production company. The film will be a horror/thriller. It was previously slated to be released on September 27, 2024, but is now undated.

No title has been released for either project. Jordan's new film, which is set for a crucial Christmas release, will be his fourth film. Peele's previous three films have worked to build up his reputation as one of the most signature filmmakers in the industry today. His 2017 film Get Out was a breakout success, proving Peele as both a filmmaker and a distinguished student of the horror genre. Both Us and Nope further proved his chops as a filmmaker in the horror genre. Previously, Peele has given his horror recommendations to works that have influenced his own projects.

Peele's latest film, Nope, was released in theaters last summer. The film was Peele's first theatrical release since the pandemic. The project, like his prior works, both played at familiar genre tropes and subvert audience expectations. The film was released to streaming earlier last year. And like Peele's prior two films, Nope's ambitious scope and plot left many people scratching their heads. What happened to the horse, for example?

Neither of the upcoming film projects has been titled, and very little regarding the plot or premise has been released. However, regardless of the direction Peele takes, his fourth film is sure to give a unique and prescient perspective. The untitled animated horror/thriller project has also been kept tightly under wraps. No plot details have yet been released. However, it does look like fans of Peele's will be left hanging on one unfulfilled project, his and former creative partner Keegan-Michael Key's Police Academy reboot, which never quite came to fruition.

There is still over a year's wait before we get either project, however. So horror fans will just have to bide their time by catching up on other upcoming projects, such as the highly anticipated Evil Dead Rise, which is set for theatrical release on April 21, 2023.