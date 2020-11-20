Back in December 2018, Collider broke the news that Tiffany Haddish was in talks to star in a female-led spinoff of the Jump Street movies led by Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum. Nearly two years have passed and that project remains stuck in development at Sony, but we may now know its working title -- and it doesn't include any numbers.

According to Deadline, the spinoff is titled Jump Street: Now For Her Pleasure. That little nugget was buried in a scoop about Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin signing on to write Deadpool 3. The Molyneux sisters wrote the initial draft of the female-driven Jump Street movie before director Rodney Rothman penned a rewrite of the script, which has surely changed since Collider last reported on the project.

It's unclear whether Haddish is still being eyed to star -- or Awkwafina, for that matter -- but it's encouraging to know that the studio hasn't forgotten about this one. The sequel does hail from producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who are also behind Sony Pictures Animation's upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, so they still wield some serious influence at the studio.

What concerns me is whether there will be a place for big studio comedies in the theatrical marketplace once the pandemic winds down and theaters (hopefully) reopen. The prevailing attitude of late is that comedies will soon thrive on streaming services rather than the big screen, but I truly hope that doesn't end up being the case, because there's nothing like sharing a laugh with a few hundred people inside of a movie theater.

Sony would be wise to revisit Jump Street in some capacity, seeing as how the two male-driven movies grossed more than $530 million combined worldwide. Having said that, I agree with Sony's Sanford Panitch, who previously explained that "there’s something fun about keeping that irreverent spirit of Jump Street, but maybe having it be told through a female undercover cop point-of-view. We’ve had enough male buddy comedies. The script is really funny and has a freshness to it.”

Hopefully the studio learned a few lessons from its Charlie's Angels reboot and will apply them here. For starters, you need recognizable stars in a movie like this, and they need to have chemistry together. The studio should also focus on the comedy, not the action, as I didn't go to those first two Jump Street movies expecting Marvel-level set pieces. Just make me laugh! Fortunately, the spinoff's title, Now For Her Pleasure, does just that.

