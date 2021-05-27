Disney has released a new trailer for Jungle Cruise, the classic park attraction film adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, for which metal band Metallica composed the official soundtrack. It sure sounds like a crazy ride, but the new trailer shows we are going to have a lot of fun at the heart of the Amazonian forest, which is more than we can expect from such a weird concept.

The trailer opens up with an action scene in which Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) and Frank Wolff (Johnson) try to escape some unidentified goons. We get then a brief summary of the movie’s plot, in which Blunt’s London researcher hires Johnson’s boat captain to find a mythical tree hidden in the jungle, which legends say can cure any disease. Dr. Lily seems to be honest in her intentions of bringing medical advancements for all mankind, but there is a lot of dangers in their way, including wild animals, traps, monsters, and Jesse Plemons as a German villain inside a submarine armed with torpedoes. It can’t get much crazier than this.

Jungle Cruise is the second park attraction Disney has made into a film, after Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl expanded the mythology of the Disneyland pirate show and created a very successful film franchise. Jungle Cruise is getting the same treatment, with all of Johnson’s charisma to make sure this journey is successful. The new trailer comes after a year since the last Jungle Cruise footage was released before the movie got pushed to 2021, due to the pandemic.

Jungle Cruise is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra from a script by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, based on a story by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Ficarra & Requa. The movie stars Johnson, Blunt, Plemons, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, and Paul Giamatti.

As with other big Disney releases for 2021, such as Cruella and Black Widow, Jungle Cruise will have a hybrid release when it hits both theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on July 30. Get ready for the adventure with the new trailer below.

Check out Jungle Cruise’s official synopsis right here.

“Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.”

