Life has found a way, Gareth Edwards is in talks to direct the next installment in the Jurassic World franchise according to The Hollywood Reporter. Previously David Leitch was in talks for the gig but left the project due to creative differences with the studio. Edwards, best known for The Creator and Rogue One, is a good fit for the film which will feature new characters in the legendary franchise. The studio is hoping to get cameras rolling in June for the next Jurassic World adventure, with the movie currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 2, 2025. No cast members have been announced for the film.

The new Jurassic World story is currently scheduled to arrive three years after Jurassic World: Dominion reunited the characters from the recent trilogy of movies with the scientists from Steven Spielberg's classic. While viewers got the chance to see Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) interacting with Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), next year's Jurassic World film will work with new characters, setting itself apart from what's been seen on the big screen from the franchise before. Knowing the legacy of the series though, we're certainly in for some epic dinosaur action and sci-fi thrills next summer.

Edwards is no stranger to handling sci-fi/action blockbusters. Among his impressive list of credits is the first installment of the MonsterVerse, Godzilla. He then went to work on the galaxy far, far away with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, a prequel starring Felicity Jones and Diego Luna, which is widely regarded as one of the best in the franchise. Edwards recently directed The Creator, a post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie starring John David Washington in a thought-provoking AI story.

Who is Writing the Next 'Jurassic World'?

David Koepp, who worked on the screenplay of the original Jurassic Park film, is returning to write the script for the next Jurassic World movie. The writer also worked on The Lost World, but he wasn't a part of the new Jurassic World trilogy. Koepp wrote the first film with director Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton who penned the original novel. The talents for the fast-tracked sequel keep stacking up, so stay tuned at Collider for further announcements including the cast and when cameras begin rolling. In the meantime, you can watch Jurassic Park on Netflix in the US.

