This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Action maven David Leitch was in talks to take the Jurassic Park franchise in a new direction, but it appears those plans are now extinct. Leitch is no longer part of the series' future. Deadline reports that talks between Leitch and Universal, the dino-franchise's studio home, have ended. The parting was reportedly amicable, but Leitch's vision for the franchise was irreconcilable with the studio's plans.