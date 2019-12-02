New ‘Just Mercy’ Trailer Looks at a System of Injustice

0

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for their upcoming drama Just Mercy. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12), the film is based on the true story of attorney Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) and his work to free wrongfully-convicted death row inmate Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx).

I’ll be very curious to see how this film performs when it hits theaters in limited release at the end of the year before going wide in early January. It’s a really good procedural (click here for my review from TIFF), but unlike last year’s Best Picture winner, Green Book, it doesn’t treat racism as interpersonal but systemic. It understands that the systems that need to be combatted aren’t how we feel about the individual, but about entire systems like mass incarceration and inequal justice. That’s a harder pill to swallow, but Cretton has a made a really strong film. The question is if people will want to see a movie that challenges them or if they’ll write it off as “too heavy.”

Check out the Just Mercy trailer below. The film also stars Brie Larson, Tim Blake Nelson, and Rafe Spall. Just Mercy opens in limited release on December 25th before going wide on January 10th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Just Mercy: