We're only weeks away now from arguably the most talked-about director's cut of our time, but in order to further fan the flames of hype, HBO Max has dropped a new poster for Zack Snyder's finally-realized version of Justice League, which features the titular six-person team in a slightly rearranged pose than the last time they were all displayed together with a black-and-white overlay.

Snyder's cut of Justice League has definitely experienced its own evolution long before a release date was confirmed — from being the stuff of mere industry rumor to existing in only bits and pieces to a completed multi-million dollar production. With the latest share of this new poster via the HBO Max Twitter account, it's never been clearer that this Justice League is one step closer to streaming reality. Although it does share some similarities with previous posters designs, it's distinctly lighter than the previously released poster and there's been a shifting around of some team members, with a neat staggering of Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman in the foreground and Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg behind them.

Justice League is on track to drop this month on HBO Max, so whether you're a fan or simply in possession of a certain level of morbid curiosity (or at the very least, FOMO), you'll soon be able to watch what the streaming site is referring to as "an unprecedented cinematic event" — which, in essence, is true, since the film is reportedly four hours long. It's also previously been confirmed to have an R-rating, and additional reshoots were tacked on to include characters from other parts of the DC cinematic universe, including Jared Leto's Joker (who had previously only appeared in Suicide Squad). There's also another major character reveal being teased, and we've already gotten to see glimpses of differences from the original theatrical cut of Justice League like Superman's black suit and a heavier layering of Darkseid.

Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres worldwide on March 18 on HBO Max. Check out the new poster image below:

