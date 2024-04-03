The Big Picture Knight and Oleff join Sony's Karate Kid film in undisclosed roles, adding to the star-studded cast of iconic characters.

Aramis Knight and Wyatt Oleff are the latest additions to Sony's secretive Karate Kid film. Deadline reveals the actors have been added in undisclosed roles, much like the previous cast additions. The film will see Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan reprise their iconic roles from previous Karate Kid films as they unite to build a new world for the upcoming film. Ben Wang was the first actor to be cast in the lead and will carry the torch for the latest tale of the Karate Kid, a role which Macchio originated.

Other cast members have been tickling in with Ming-Na Wen being the latest addition, also in an undisclosed role. Sadie Stanley was the only actor cast whose role was revealed, and she will play the female lead and the romantic interest for the main character. Joshua Jackson was cast in another undisclosed role, but his character is expected to have a significant arc. The latest additions make for seven characters in total.

The Karate Kid universe kicked off nearly forty years ago. Throughout that time, there have been 6 movies and Cobra Kai, a web series on Netflix. The first film starred Machio as Daniel Larusso, while the latest film, released in 2010, featured Chan as Mr. Han. This new movie will combine the lore of past films to build a universe for the new protagonist. Wang will play an East Coast Chinese teenager who begins to find his place in the world through martial arts, just like the characters in the past films. The screenplay was written by Rob Lieber (Peter Rabbit). It will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F****ing World) and produced by Karen Rosenfelt (The Summer I Turned Pretty).

About Aramis Knight and Wyatt Oleff

Knight is most known for his role in AMC's Into the Badlands as M.K. alongside Daniel Wu. Lately, he has been seen in the Disney+ miniseries, Ms Marvel. Oleff is known for starring in the It movie franchise as Stanley Uris. He was recently seen in City on Fire as Charlie alongside Chase Sui Wonders for Apple TV+. This film sets a reunion between Oleff and Entwistle as they worked together on the Netflix comedy series I am Not Okay With This. Oleff played Stanley Barber while Entwistle was a co-creator of the show starring Sophia Lilis.

The film will hit theaters on December 13. Cobra Kai and the original films are available to watch on Netflix.

