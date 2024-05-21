The Big Picture The new Karate Kid film gets a fresh logo at Licensing Expo ahead of its theatrical debut next year on May 30, 2025.

Get ready for the much-anticipated new Karate Kid movie with a star-studded cast including Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan.

The Miyagiverse will continue to expand with the final season of Cobra Kai, coming to Netflix this summer.

There may be over a year left until the new Karate Kid movie hits theaters, but the sun is already beginning to rise on the much-anticipated continuation from Sony. Although we're still awaiting a first look at Ben Wang taking up the titular mantle as the next fledgling karate master, a new logo was unveiled at Licensing Expo in Las Vegas teasing the next generation of fighters. Collider's Perri Nemiroff is on the ground at the event and was able to snap a picture of the full logo, which depicts the sun rising behind the silhouette of a city while the bright white title sticks out against its burning yellow-orange glow.

The new Karate Kid movie will follow a similar formula to the previous films in the franchise, with the American Born Chinese star Wang playing an East Coast Chinese teenager who finds purpose and valuable lessons through martial arts. It'll also serve as a major connecting point for the entire franchise. Franchise veteran Ralph Macchio will once again reprise his role as Daniel LaRusso, entering the film shortly after finishing his run on Cobra Kai as the original Karate Kid all grown up, while Jackie Chan will also return as Mr. Han from the 2010 reboot film starring Jaden Smith. Much of the film's plot is still being kept under wraps, though with the film now releasing after Cobra Kai wraps its sixth and final season, it's unclear if there will be any crossover between the mainline Miyagiverse project and the spin-off series.

The End of the F***ing World's Jonathan Entwistle is behind the camera for the new Karate Kid with Peter Rabbit's Rob Lieber penning the screenplay. Since the film's announcement, a bevy of stars have slowly flocked to the dojo for the occasion. The main trio of Wang, Macchio, and Chan will be joined by Cruel Summer's Sadie Stanley as the romantic lead, with Joshua Jackson, Ming Na-Wen, Aramis Knight, and Wyatt Oleff also on board.

The Miyagiverse Will Continue to Expand With 'Cobra Kai' Season 6

While fans wait to learn more about Wang's martial arts adventure, they can expect big things beginning on the small screen this summer with Cobra Kai's final season. Co-creator Jon Hurwitz has previously teased that Season 6 will take viewers to "so many new places in the Miyagiverse," as Miyagi-Do prepares for the Sekai Taikai, aka the world championships of karate. Everything in the series has built up to this final climactic showdown where the students will demonstrate their skills on the biggest stage possible, but it won't all be smooth sailing as John Kreese (Martin Kove) brings his "no mercy" style back to the fray. If Hurwitz's co-showrunners Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald are to be believed, the finale could also pave the way for more spin-offs in the future that bring new life to the Karate Kid franchise.

The new Karate Kid film hits theaters on May 30, 2025. Get a look at the official logo from Licensing Expo above and stay tuned here at Collider for more on the franchise's long-awaited return to the big screen.

