Dojos are colliding! Sony has finally announced the cast for its upcoming Karate Kid movie, and two iconic actors are returning for the new installment. According to the studio, Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan will both star in the latest movie, which now has a December 13, 2024 release date. Macchio and Chan will reprise their respective roles as Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han. A casting search is currently underway for the actor who will lead the still-unnamed title.

While the existence of a new Karate Kid movie was already major news when it was initially announced, Macchio and Chan’s casting mark especially noteworthy additions, considering their movies exist in two different universes — until now. As such, we now know that the new movie with mesh the two worlds. It will take place somewhere on the East Coast and center on a Chinese teenager who, of course, begins to find direction in his life through martial arts. The 2024 Karate Kid will use mythology from both Macchio’s portion of the franchise, as well as pull from Chan's universe in the 2010 reboot.

Who Else Is Working on ‘The Karate Kid’?

Beyond Macchio and Chan, no additional casting has been announced, so it’s still unknown whether Sony will recruit other Karate Kid franchise alum such as William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence, original series), Hilary Swank (Julie Pierce, The New Karate Kid), Jaden Smith (Dre Parker, 2010 reboot), or others. Rob Lieber (Peter Rabbit) will pen the screenplay, with Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***king World) set to direct. Karen Rosenfelt (The Summer I Turned Pretty) serves as producer.

Macchio’s The Karate Kid first premiered in 1984, introducing audiences to teenaged Daniel LaRusso adjusting to a new cross-country move with his mother. Unfortunately for Daniel, he quickly made enemies with Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) and his group of fellow Cobra Kai students, who frequently bullied Daniel. So, Daniel turned to his building’s maintenance man Mr. Miyagi (the late Pat Morita) for help — which meant learning karate. The “Miyagi-verse” as since including three additional movies, as well as the continuation series Cobra Kai, which is heading into its sixth and final season. The series brought back a slew of familiar faces, including the likes of Zabka, Martin Kove (John Kreese), Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver), and more. Moreover, Cobra Kai introduced a younger generation of karate students, eventually expanding into three separate dojos throughout the series.