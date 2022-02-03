It seems like Prentice Penny’s time as a director has only just begun. Variety reports that he is set to direct a film adaptation of the graphic novel New Kid for Universal Studios.

The graphic novel, written by Jerry Craft, tells the story of Jordan Banks, a child who loves to draw about his life in Washington Heights. When his parents enroll him in a prestigious private school rather than art school, he finds himself unable to truly fit into the two worlds he inhabits, leaving him to struggle to find himself.

Penny made his feature debut with the 2020 Netflix film Uncorked, which starred Mamoudou Athie, Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance and was inspired by Penny’s own family, with a focus on a son who must balance his desire to go after his dream career with the expectations of his father. He has also served as a writer and producer series like Scrubs and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Penny recently served as the showrunner for the HBO series Insecure, which was nominated last year for eight Emmy Awards for its fourth season, including the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Penny’s production company was also behind the late-night series Pause with Sam Jay, which Penny co-created with Sam Jay, a former Saturday Night Live writer.

Eli Wilson Pelton, whose credits also include Insecure as well as the Netflix period drama series Bridgerton, is set to write the screenplay. As the two worked together on Insecure for two seasons, Penny advocated for Wilson Pelton to be brought onto the project according to Variety.

While we don’t have a potential release date for the film yet, many fans of Penny can anticipate a film that is honest in its storytelling as well as humorous if his previous work is anything to go by.

