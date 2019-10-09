Netflix Reveals Original Kids and Family Content on the Horizon

0

If you’ve got kids and you keep thinking to yourself, “I’m sick and tired of showing my 6-year-old all these shows about serial killers, women’s prisons, and the plight of modern technology!” then you’re in luck.

Dark and salacious material isn’t the only thing on Netflix, so the next time your little one tells you how excited she is for Mindhunter season 3, try pivoting to something a little more wholesome, like Raising Dion, which Netflix describes in this way:

A young boy struggling to control his newfound powers. A single mom fighting the odds to keep her son safe. Secrets, conspiracies, mysteries, all dangerously swarming around one family…

Now, Netflix has long carried programming for children and families, from VeggieTales and PJ Masks (for littles) to Planet Earth (for everyone). But they appear intent on creating original content aimed at the broadest of young audiences. And, thankfully, some of this stuff looks to be palatable for adults as well.

Klaus, for instance, might just be the next great animated holiday must-see. Here’s a plot summary:

When Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy’s worst student, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, where the feuding locals hardly exchange words let alone letters. Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in local teacher Alva (Rashida Jones), and discovers Klaus (Oscar® winner J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care. An animated holiday comedy directed by Despicable Me co-creator Sergio Pablos, KLAUS co-stars Joan Cusack, Will Sasso and Norm Macdonald.

Here’s a video of Family Reunion star Tia Mowry previewing all the upcoming series and films. If, for some undiagnosed reason, you don’t enjoy the sort of patience to listen to Mowry, or are unable to watch, you can find plot summaries of all the other previewed material below.