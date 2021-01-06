Total Film has dropped a new image from Edgar Wright’s upcoming psychological thriller Last Night in Soho along with some fresh details about the plot. Per Total Film, “in 2019, Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie), a young woman from the country, arrives in London to pursue her passion for fashion design. Things don’t go great. Meanwhile, in 1965, singer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) similarly discovers that the big city’s supposedly gold-paved streets are riven with cracks that can swallow you whole.”

Wright tells Total Film that the movie is the result of 25 years of living in Soho. “I spent so much time looking at the architecture, thinking, ‘What have these walls seen?’ And walking the streets late at night. Soho’s become a lot more gentrified, but it still has that darkness just under the surface,” says Wright. “It’s one of those places where you only need to stand still for 60 seconds for something strange or magical or weird or dark to happen.”

Last Night in Soho is one of our most-anticipated movies of the year, and I’m eager to see Wright move into a different genre. While his previous work has always embraced comic elements, Last Night in Soho looks far more horrifying, and while I wouldn’t expect a total absence of humor, I think it’s safe to assume that the movie will be incredibly different than anything we’ve seen from the director before.

Last Night in Soho is currently slated for April 23rd, and I’m curious to see if that release date will hold. It’s a pretty cushy slot, but at the same time, it’s contingent on how many people get vaccinated in the months ahead and if people feel safe about going back to theaters.

