New LEGO Batmobile Arrives in Time for the Holiday Season with a 3,306 Piece Set

by      November 7, 2019

LEGO is set to release a new Batmobile just in time for the holidays. The new Batmobile is based off the 1989 version from Tim Burton’s Batman and comes in at an impressive 3,306 pieces measuring over 23” (60cm) long. Naturally, the set also comes with minifigures for Batman, Joker, and Vicki Vale. Here’s more of the official description from the press release:

The  1989  Batmobile  comes  with  a  new-for-2019  wraparound  windshield  element  and decorative grappling hooks on both sides of the vehicle. Place the Batman minifigure into the car by opening the slide-open cockpit before turning the car’s turbine exhaust to make the two machine  guns  hidden  under  the  hood  pop  up. The  Batmobile  comes  with  detailed  Bat emblems on the wheel trim and a set of specially designed tires for the front wheels.

 

The  1989  Batmobile  is  launching  as  part  of  LEGO  Black  Friday  events and  those  who purchase  the  set  between  November 29th and  December 5th will  receive  an  exclusive  mini replica of the original model as a free gift available in limited quantities.

If you’ve previously purchased the Tumbler Batmobile, I imagine this 1989 version is a must-buy. The set will retail for $249.99, which may seem a bit pricey, but I think you’re getting your money’s worth if you’re a Batman fan and when you consider the piece count. The set will be available directly from LEGO stores and LEGO.com starting November 29th.

Check out images of the new LEGO Batmobile below.

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

Image via LEGO

