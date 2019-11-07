New LEGO Batmobile Arrives in Time for the Holiday Season with a 3,306 Piece Set

0

LEGO is set to release a new Batmobile just in time for the holidays. The new Batmobile is based off the 1989 version from Tim Burton’s Batman and comes in at an impressive 3,306 pieces measuring over 23” (60cm) long. Naturally, the set also comes with minifigures for Batman, Joker, and Vicki Vale. Here’s more of the official description from the press release:

The 1989 Batmobile comes with a new-for-2019 wraparound windshield element and decorative grappling hooks on both sides of the vehicle. Place the Batman minifigure into the car by opening the slide-open cockpit before turning the car’s turbine exhaust to make the two machine guns hidden under the hood pop up. The Batmobile comes with detailed Bat emblems on the wheel trim and a set of specially designed tires for the front wheels. The 1989 Batmobile is launching as part of LEGO Black Friday events and those who purchase the set between November 29th and December 5th will receive an exclusive mini replica of the original model as a free gift available in limited quantities.

If you’ve previously purchased the Tumbler Batmobile, I imagine this 1989 version is a must-buy. The set will retail for $249.99, which may seem a bit pricey, but I think you’re getting your money’s worth if you’re a Batman fan and when you consider the piece count. The set will be available directly from LEGO stores and LEGO.com starting November 29th.

Check out images of the new LEGO Batmobile below.