More than a decade after The Lego Movie delighted audiences with its unique sense of humor and impressive visuals, the franchise is set to return. According to Deadline, three new Lego movies are in development at Universal Pictures. The announcement comes after the franchise found a new home at the studio — the Lego movies were formerly distributed by Warner Bros. Three filmmakers have already signed on to tackle the upcoming stories based on the Lego brand. Patty Jenkins, Jake Kasdan, and Joe Cornish will be responsible for taking the franchise into its future with live-action productions.

Plot details for the upcoming Lego movies remain under wraps. But it has been stated that the story directed by Kasdan will be written by Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul, based on a previous draft by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows. Kasdan has earned a good reputation within the industry thanks to his work on the latest Jumanji movies starring Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black. It was recently announced that the Jumanji franchise is set to continue with a new adventure that will debut in theaters on December 11, 2026. No production timeline has been given regarding the Lego movie directed by Kasdan.

It's been a couple of unpredictable years for Jenkins, but the filmmaker is ready to dive deep into the world of Lego. Jenkins wrote the screenplay for the feature alongside Geoff Johns, the former president of DC Entertainment. Years before it was announced that Jenkins would work on a Lego movie, the pandemic made the release of Wonder Woman 1984 a complicated endeavor. It was then announced that Jenkins would travel to the galaxy far, far away thanks to Rogue Squadron, but the Star Wars project has suffered major delays.

The "Lego-cy" Continues

It's been a while since audiences saw a Lego movie on the big screen. The franchise began ten years ago, with the title directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. With $470 million at the global box office, the animated adventure spawned Lego Batman and Lego Ninjago spin-offs. A direct sequel centered around Emmett (Chris Pratt) was released a year before the pandemic, but that marked the last time a movie based on the property was sent to cinemas. The upcoming movies will serve as a nice change of pace, considering how they'll be made in a live-action format.

No release dates for the upcoming Lego movies have been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. You can rent or buy The Lego Movie on most digital platforms.

