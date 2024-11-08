This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The live-action version of Lilo & Stitch will bring back the beloved animated characters to the big screen in a whole new way. Disney has released a new image from the upcoming movie, featuring the lovely Stitch standing on what appears to be Lilo's bed. The image was revealed due to the D23 presentation the studio is currently hosting in Brazil. Earlier this year, the American version of the event brought many reveals for the future of the company's brands. With the release date for Lilo & Stitch quickly making its way to theaters, it makes sense for the company to share more details about what's to come.

Lilo & Stitch follows the story of a young girl who struggles to make friends and is living through a complicated family situation. The story was produced for the first time by Walt Disney Animation Studios in 2022, with Daveigh Chase, Chris Sanders, Tia Carrere and Jason Scott Lee as part of the voice cast. Sanders delivered an unforgettable performance as the voice of Stitch. But that wasn't the only way in which the artist was involved with the project. Chris Sanders directed Lilo & Stitch alongside Dean DeBlois, who would eventually work on the How To Train Your Dragon franchise.

The new version of Lilo & Stitch will feature Maia Kealoha as the young Lilo Pelekai. Chris Sanders will be returning as the voice of the charismatic alien, but Dean Fleischer Camp will sit in the director's chair this time around. Before diving deep into the live-action version of iconic animated tale, Camp worked on Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. The project was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Recognition such as that made Disney confident in allowing Camp to bring one of their most beloved stories back to the big screen.

The Cast of 'Lilo & Stitch'

Image via Disney

In order to bring Lilo & Stitch to life once again, Disney recruited some of the best comedic actors working in the industry. Zach Galifianakis will voice Dr. Jumba Jookiba, the unpredictable scientist responsible for creating Stitch. The Hangover star recently appeared as a fictional version of himself in the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building. Billy Magnussen will be responsible for voicing Agent Pleakley, the agent of the United Galactic Federation who is supposed to be an expert when it comes to Earth.

Lilo & Stitch will premiere in theaters in the United States on May 23, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.