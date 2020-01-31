New ‘Locke & Key’ Trailer Unlocks Netflix’s New Strange Series

Netflix has released a new brief trailer for their upcoming series Locke & Key. The show follows the three Locke siblings and their mother who move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, after the mysterious murder of their father. At Keyhouse, they discover magical keys that may be related to their father’s death.
Will this be the next big Netflix show that get people talking? Unknown! The series is based on a series of popular comics by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, so it at least will probably get that fanbase, but beyond that, who knows. At the very least, Netflix may want to start experimenting with week-by-week releases. Even if people do start talking about Locke & Key, it may only be for two weeks instead of two months.
Check out the Locke & Key trailer below. The series arrives on Netflix on February 7th.
Here’s the official synopsis for Locke & Key:
After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), the series is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family.
Locke & Key on Netflix is the long awaited television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez for IDW Entertainment.
Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) as Nina Locke, Jackson Robert Scott (IT) as Bode Locke, Connor Jessup (American Crime) as Tyler Locke, Emilia Jones (Horrible Histories: The Movie) as Kinsey Locke, Bill Heck(The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) as Rendell Locke, Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge, Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon, Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser, Griffin Gluck (American Vandal) as Gabe, Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon.