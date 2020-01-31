New ‘Locke & Key’ Trailer Unlocks Netflix’s New Strange Series

Netflix has released a new brief trailer for their upcoming series Locke & Key. The show follows the three Locke siblings and their mother who move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, after the mysterious murder of their father. At Keyhouse, they discover magical keys that may be related to their father’s death.

Will this be the next big Netflix show that get people talking? Unknown! The series is based on a series of popular comics by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, so it at least will probably get that fanbase, but beyond that, who knows. At the very least, Netflix may want to start experimenting with week-by-week releases. Even if people do start talking about Locke & Key, it may only be for two weeks instead of two months.

Check out the Locke & Key trailer below. The series arrives on Netflix on February 7th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Locke & Key: