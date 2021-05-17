Disney and Marvel Studios have released a fresh new clip for the upcoming Loki TV series, which brings Tom Hiddleston back once again as Thor's baby brother and god of mischief. This latest reveal comes on the heels of the season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as the MCU continues to grow its TV output.

Loki takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, where the titular Asgardian god escaped captivity by using the Space Stone (aka the Tesseract) to transport himself away from New York in 2012, which has caused a ripple effect throughout history. All six episodes of the show will be directed by Kate Herron (Sex Education), while Rick and Morty producer Michael Waldron will serve as head writer for the show.

In addition to Hiddleston, the cast of Loki also features Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wildon, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sasha Lane. Since we've seen Thor get a couple of teams over the course of the Infinity Saga, it's about time Loki got his own team of misfits.

Now that we're entering the third MCU show on Disney+, the question of future seasons starts to get bigger. When Disney announced a bunch of Marvel series meant to premiere on Disney+, there was no word on whether they'd be limited series or not, but in the past few weeks, we have seen evidence that there may be exceptions. Last month, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was submitted to the Emmys in the Drama category, rather than Limited Series, and then Marvel Studios VP of Production & Development Nate Moore teased that Loki has the potential of going on for "multiple seasons in a way where it's not a one-off."

Loki is currently slated to premiere on Disney+ on June 11. Watch the new look at the series below:

