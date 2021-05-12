Remember to set your clocks to June 9th, as the highly-anticipated Loki will air its first episode on Disney+. The platform marked this announcement with a new poster for the show showcasing the God of Mischief and those equally fortunate and unfortunate enough to join him.

As expected, we get two different glimpses of Tom Hiddleston’s trickster, one with him in shackles and another as a kingly figure. Joining him will be Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), a member of the Time Variance Agency, or TVA for short, tasked with making sure that Loki does not get into trouble. Ravonna Lexus Renslayer (Gugu Mbathu-Raw), the TVA judge reluctant to trust Loki with fixing the damaged timelines, is also featured. We also have a clear look at Hunter B-15, the TVA agent played by Lovecraft County breakout Wunmi Mosaku. Finally, we get a glimpse at the cartoon clock that serves as the TVA’s mascot and may try to steal Baby Yoda's thunder.

This series is bound to be very interesting. If you recall from Avengers: Endgame, Loki left with the coveted Tesseract. This means that this version of Loki essentially did not go through the anti-hero redemption arc we saw him through in Thor: The Dark World and beyond. We can expect some trickery to ensue as he attempts to fix the broken timelines caused by the Avengers’ experiences with time travel. Perhaps this version of Loki can experience a different kind of development during his escapades.

Do not entirely expect for the series to wrap up with a nice little bow, either. Producer Nate Moore recently revealed that the show's structure lends itself for multiple seasons, which makes sense given the multitude of timelines at stake. How these timelines are fixed or altered still remains a mystery, as the show will bow on Disney+ on June 9th. Take a look at the new poster below.

Here is the official synopsis for Loki:

“Picking up immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again), he finds himself called before the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline and given a choice: face deletion from reality or assist in catching an even greater threat.”

