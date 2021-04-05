Marvel has released the official trailer for Loki, the next major MCU Disney+ television show. Tom Hiddleston is back once more as Thor's most mischievous baby brother, Loki. As this new trailer confirms, Loki has been taken in by the Time Variance Authority (a.k.a. the TVA) because only he can set right all of the timeline breakages he created by taking the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Not only do we get a closer look at the unusual relationship Loki has with his new boss, Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), but we also get to see what kind of time-traveling shenanigans Loki will get wrapped up in from episode to episode. Not only will Loki have to travel through time to set right the timeline which he broke by taking the Tesseract at the wrong time in history, but it looks like he'll be traveling to new worlds and facing down new foes. It also looks like there will be a good amount of humor peppered throughout the show, as teased by a great moment where Loki is asked by a TVA employee to sign off on everything he's ever said — a big ask for a Marvel character as notoriously loquacious as Loki.

RELATED: How Long Are Marvel's Disney+ Shows? Kevin Feige Talks 'Loki', 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' and 'She-Hulk'

In addition to Hiddleston and Wilson, Loki stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Sophia DiMartino and Richard E. Grant. Directing all episodes of Loki is Kate Herron (Sex Education) while Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) serves as head writer. Loki is set to premiere not too long after fellow MCU Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier wraps and will run for six episodes.

Loki debuts on Disney+ on June 11. Check out the official trailer for the next twisty MCU TV show below.

Here's the official synopsis and poster for Loki:

Marvel Studios’ 'Loki' features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame.' Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs 'Loki,' and Michael Waldron is head writer.

KEEP READING: Here’s How the Pandemic Changed Marvel’s Phase 4 Release Timeline

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Episode 3 Recap: These Things Escalate "Power Broker" introduced some new yet familiar faces.

Read Next