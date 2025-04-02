This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After such an upsetting March for Looney Tunes fans, thanks to Warner Bros. Animation, the company appears to have amazing news, not just for the acclaimed franchise but also for two others. During their presentation as part of CinemaCon 2025, it was announced that new animated movies based on Looney Tunes, The Flintstones, and Tom and Jerry are now in the works. Unfortunately, not many details have been revealed yet, but fans can expect some in due time.