Warner Bros Animation has unveiled the first look at the Looney Tunes spin-off feature film The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, which will make its world premiere at the upcoming Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The movie starring Daffy Duck and Porky Pig will see the fan-favorite characters up against the aliens. The new image gives us a good look at the animated film. It sees Daffy, Porky, and Petunia Pig hiding in their home as three shadows lurk around their window. While it doesn’t give away any plot points it certainly showcases the thrilling tone of the film with fear on the faces of its central characters.

Billed as a “sci-fi comedy adventure,” the movie brings back Porky Pig and Daffy Duck to the big screen as they are the Earth’s only hope when facing the threat of alien invasion. The film promises a story about the unlikely heroes that “fans have never seen before” and a “buddy-comedy of epic proportions.”

Our heroes discover a secret alien plot to take over the Earth via mind control. They race to save the world while trying to avoid driving each other insane. Fans can expect all the laugh-out-loud gags and vibrant visuals that make the original cartoons so iconic. The film marks the directorial debut of Pete Browngardt, who previously worked on the original cartoon series. He directs from a script written by Kevin Costello, who previously wrote Tom & Jerry.

Who Is in 'The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie'?

The voice cast includes Eric Bauza voicing Daffy Duck and Porky Pig along with Candi Milo as Petunia Pig, Peter MacNicol as The Invader, Fred Tatasciore, and Laraine Newman. Bob Bergen, who previously voiced Porky Pig in Looney Tunes Cartoons, will not be reprising the role. Furthermore, Milo replaced Lara Jill Miller as Petunia Pig. With impeccable talents all around and love for the legacy characters, the feature will be one to watch out for when it premieres at the Annecy Film Festival.

The programming highlights of the festival also include the highly anticipated anime feature The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, DC’s upcoming Creature Commandos, The Amazing World of Gumball, and more. The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie will have its world premiere at the upcoming Annecy International Animation Film Festival before opening in theatres at a later date.

Check out the new image above and stay tuned at Collider for further updates.