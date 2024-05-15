The Big Picture Gollum was the obvious choice for the next Lord of the Rings movie, according to Peter Jackson.

Jackson is ecstatic to work with Andy Serkis again, praising his unmatched talent in motion capture and voice acting.

The Hunt for Gollum, set to release in 2026, will explore Gollum's backstory.

Days after the announcement that the Lord of the Rings would be returning to theaters in the form of The Hunt for Gollum, the writer/director behind all six live-action films in the Lord of the Rings franchise broke his silence on the upcoming project. When speaking to Deadline, Peter Jackson talked about what made Gollum the right pick to kick off a new slate of movies, and how excited he is to get to work with Andy Serkis again. Serkis starred as Gollum in both the original Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy, and will direct and star in The Hunt for Gollum.

There were any number of characters whom the next live-action Lord of the Rings movie could've centered around, but for Jackson, Gollum was the obvious choice. He talked about what inspired him to pursue Gollum over other characters such as Aragorn (Viggo Mortenson), Legolas (Orlando Bloom), or Gandalf (Ian McKellen):

"The Gollum/Sméagol character has always fascinated me because Gollum reflects the worst of human nature, whilst his Sméagol side is, arguably, quite sympathetic. I think he connects with readers and film audiences alike, because there's a little bit of both of them in all of us. We really want to explore his backstory and delve into those parts of his journey we didn't have time to cover in the earlier films. It's too soon to know who will cross his path, but suffice to say we will take our lead from Professor Tolkien."

Peter Jackson Is Excited To Work With Andy Serkis Again in ‘The Hunt for Gollum’

Close

Between Supreme Leader Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, the iconic Caesar in the Planet of the Apes movies, and Gollum/Sméagol in Lord of the Rings, Serkis has established himself as a formidable force for motion capture and voice acting. It may have been more than 10 years since Serkis suited up to play Gollum, but according to Jackson, he's the only one capable of tackling the character:

"Andy was a joy to work with directing Second Unit on The Hobbit. He has the energy and imagination and, most importantly, an inherent understanding of the world and of the story that is needed to step back into Middle-earth. We have collaborated on eight films together and each time it has been a fantastic experience. There's no one on this Earth better equipped to tackle Gollum's story than Andy."

Jackson's original writing partners, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, have been tapped to write the script for The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, as well as Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgious, who both worked on the upcoming animated movie, Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohorrim. It's been reported that Jackson will not step back into the writer's chair, but will still produce and "be involved every step of the way."

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is expected in theaters in 2026. The first season of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is available to stream on Prime Video, ahead of the Season 2 premiere on August 29.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO