New ‘Lovecraft Country’ Trailer Deals with America’s History of Horrors

HBO has released a new trailer for Lovecraft Country, the new series that will tackle America’s real-life racial injustice and pulp-paperback cosmic horror side by side. Based on the book by Matt Ruff, the show follows young veteran Atticus (Jonathan Majors) as he and his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) search for Atticus’ missing father (Michael K. Williams) through the Jim Crow-era South. Along the way, they unearth unimaginable cosmic horrors tied to the family’s secret “birthright”, all intertwined with the history of racism that the country was built on.

Sometimes a show just comes along at a perfect time, and sometimes “a perfect time” means it’s gonna’ arrive like a punch in the gut. Lovecraft Country, a story that suggests racism is the ancient monster buried in the very framework of this country, is coming along at the perfect time. And man, what a team behind the camera. Underground creator Misha Green is running the show, with Jordan Peele (Get Out) and J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) on board as executive producers.

Check out the trailer below. Lovecraft Country still doesn’t have a confirmed debut date, but it’s coming sometime in August. Until then, for more on the series here is the first trailer.

Here is the official synopsis for Lovecraft Country: