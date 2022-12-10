The filmmaker responsible for bringing Anabelle, the Red-Faced Man, and Valak into your nightmares is at it again. While James Wan is well-known for incorporating supernatural entities and demonic possessions into his films, he is presenting another killer doll to the big screen, this time to highlight the threats of advanced technologies. Wan has collaborated with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse (The Invisible Man) to bring a creepy doll to life in M3GAN, and Universal Pictures has released a new set of images showing the life-like doll as part of the family.

The upcoming horror film follows toy company roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams), who is unprepared to be a parent to her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). Having to deal with stress at work and an unexpected parenting situation, Gemma decided to pair her robot prototype with her niece in order for things to proceed in a more convenient way. But instead of helping her overcome obstacles in life, her decision causes her to be in an even more stressful and horrendous position. In the new images, M3GAN is seen being introduced to Cady, but while it looks like just an intelligent, friendly doll programmed to be a child's companion, the photographs show M3GAN chasing someone down the hallway and bringing terror to Gemma in another.

In another image, M3GAN is interacting with Gemma and Cady in a dining room, appearing to be a harmless doll who has joined the family. But we all know where the film is headed, and if there's one thing we've learned from doll-based horror films, it's that the result will always be a gory, horrifying affair. While we've seen our fair share of killer dolls in horror films, M3GAN uses the internet generation to introduce a fresh take on terror, contrary to demon-possessed dolls like Anabelle and Chucky.

Smile, Watcher, Pearl, Nope, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Fresh were among the year's standouts in horror. With the release of Scream in January 2022, the year began with a horror treat. M3GAN, which will premiere on January 6 of next year, is already kicking off 2023 as another fantastic year for horror. And that wouldn't come as a surprise given that the film's producers have professional experience in the genre, along with cast members who have appeared in several horror movies and television shows. Directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound), the film also stars Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey, and Stephane Garneau-Monten.

M3GAN premieres January 6. Check out the rest of the images below:

