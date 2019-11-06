Latest ‘Mandalorian’ Trailer Reveals New Footage But Still Keeps the Plot a Secret

Disney+ has released a new teaser for The Mandalorian. The upcoming Star Wars live-action series is going to be a huge draw for the streaming service, and Disney knows it, which is why they’ve revealed pretty much nothing about the series. The show arrives in less than one a week, and I can’t give you a plot synopsis other than “The Mandalorian goes on adventures.” That’s it, and that’s enough when you’ve got the Star Wars branding.
Some have speculated that the reason for all this secrecy is that there’s some major twist early on in the series, and that could very well be the case, in which case kudos to Disney for keeping that twist intact. But it could also be that secrecy is just the name of the game. After all, we also don’t know the plot of The Rise of Skywalker. It’s all just generally Star Wars, and that’s usually good enough.
Check out The Mandalorian trailer below. The series premieres on Disney+ on November 12th.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Mandalorian:
After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.
