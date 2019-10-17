New ‘Marriage Story’ Trailer Reveals One of the Year’s Best (and Most Devastating) Films

0

Netflix has released a new full-length trailer, as well as a new poster, for the critically acclaimed drama Marriage Story. Written and directed by Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha), the film chronicles the process of divorce from the perspective of a married couple with one child. Adam Driver plays Charlie, a successful theater director based in New York; Scarlett Johansson is Nicole, a successful actress who left Hollywood to star in Charlie’s plays. The two have one young son, which complicates the divorce proceedings, and what begins as a somewhat amicable split quickly turns ugly through the emotionally taxing process of uncoupling.

I saw this movie at TIFF last month and I haven’t been able to get it out of my head. It’s one of those films that when it ends, you just sit there, unable to move. It’s emotionally devastating on so many levels, but also so truthful in the most specific of ways. As nearly half of marriages in the U.S. end in divorce, the film will be personal to many, and as a child of divorce myself it struck me very, very hard.

But beyond the emotional devastation (and there is a lot of it), the film is just astounding on a craft level. It’s the best and most complete film of Baumbach’s esteemed career, and both Driver and Johansson give their best performances onscreen yet. Oscar nominations in all major categories are almost certain, and I expect this movie will be the topic of much conversation when it hits Netflix in December.

Check out the trailer—which is indicative of the film as whole in that it’s funny and sweet and sad all at the same time—below, followed by the new poster. And click here to read Matt’s glowing review. The film also stars Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Merritt Wever, Julie Hagerty, Wallace Shawn, and Ray Liotta. Marriage Story opens in select theaters on November 6th before hitting Netflix on December 6th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Marriage Story: