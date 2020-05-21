The SPUMC Grows as Sony Sets ‘Jackpot’ Movie from Marc Guggenheim

The Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters continues to expand at an alarming rate, as the studio just announced Marc Guggenheim is writing a feature film based on the character Jackpot. The news, via Deadline, arrives one day after Sony set S.J. Clarkson as director on the Madame Web movie. The SPUMC is growing, folks. You can’t stop the SPUMC.

In the comics, Jackpot is the superpowered alter ego of two different women, Sara Ehret and Alana Jobson. Ehret arrived first, created by writer Dan Slott and artist Phil Jimenez for Spider-Man: Swing Shift, a pregnant scientist who was gifted with super strength during a gene therapy experiment. In a pretty unprecedented comic book event, the original Jackpot just kind of gets tired of juggling crime-fighting with parenting and settles down for a quiet family life. Another woman, Jobson—also created by Slott and Jimenez, in The Amazing Spider-Man #546—straight-up buys the Jackpot persona from Ehret and uses the Mutant Growth Hormone to finish the transformation.

Guggenheim is most associated with the CW’s small-screen DC Comics slate, the Arrowverse, where he co-created Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow. He’d go on to serve as showrunner on those series during season 1-6 and 1-4, respectively. Along with co-writer Brian Reed, Guggenheim penned the comic Spider-Man: Jackpot, which gave a closer look at the character. His other comic book experience includes Aquaman and Superman/Batman.

The SPUMC, which I absolutely refuse to stop saying, is now composed of Venom and its perfectly-titled sequel, the upcoming Morbius starring Jared Leto, Madame Web, and Jackpot. Both of the MCU’s Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker were co-produced with Sony, making them half-SPUMC hybrids.

For more on Sony’s future in the Marvel movie-making business, here’s the latest info and a title treatment for Venom: Let There Be Carnage.