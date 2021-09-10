Walt Disney Studios has updated its upcoming release schedule, which now includes four untitled Marvel films dated for 2024. These include newly announced films scheduled for February 16th, May 3rd, July 26th, and November 8th.

Marvel has previously announced all of its movies on the way through Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, scheduled for May 5, 2023. After Guardians, there are still three other untitled Marvel films planned for the year, however, the addition of four more unknown Marvel films in 2024 and their release dates is entirely new.

So what could these untitled Marvel films be? We already know that Jon Watts’ Fantastic Four is on the way in Phase Four, but considering it’s already been announced, it seems likely we could see that in 2023. We also know that Deadpool 3 is possible for 2023 or 2024, since Ryan Reynolds’ introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is likely to start filming next year.

It's also entirely possible that Mahershala Ali’s Blade could be part of the 2023 releases, but Kevin Feige has previously stated that Blade will be part of Phase 5. Yet with every phase of the MCU having a major team-up film near the end of the phase, it’s possible as one phase ends and another begins, we could see another Avengers-level collision of heroes before Phase Four ends and Phase Five begins.

Other MCU films we know are on the way is a Captain America sequel with Anthony Mackie taking on the role, and a film for mutants that would include the X-Men. But since pretty much every major player still active in the MCU has a planned project on the way, it’s entirely possible many of these 2023 and 2024 titles could be starring characters that haven’t even been introduced in this universe yet.

Marvel’s next upcoming films are Eternals from Chloé Zhao coming to theaters on November 5, and Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17.

