Marvel Studio absolutely won this year's San Diego Comic-Con by announcing new projects, setting a released date schedule going through 2026, and unveiling the logo for more than a dozen movies and TV shows. The Marvel Cinematic Universe will keep expanding in the upcoming years, and the new logos tease the titles of some of the most exciting projects we didn’t even know we needed in our lives.

For starters, during 2022’s SDCC, Marvel Studios finally revealed the name of the current MCU storyline they have been building for a few years now: “The Multiverse Saga.” This saga is all about identity, with individual series and films dealing with variants from different universes and timelines or with the simple passing of the torch to a new generation of heroes. Formed by Phases 4 to 6, “The Multiverse Saga” will end up with a two-part crossover event set for release in 2025. First, we’ll have Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, focusing on Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conquerer as the next big baddie. Then, a few months later, Avengers: Secret Wars will wrap “The Multiverse Saga” with a free-for-all brawl.

During this year’s SDCC, Marvel Studios also revealed that Phase 4 of the MCU will end with the release of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+ and theaters, respectively. That means the MCU is getting ready to pick up the pace next year, with all the pieces coming together before the final showdown. So, let’s take a look at all the new logos revealed at the 2022 SDCC, by chronological order of release for every upcoming movie and TV show.

Secret Invasion

Starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Secret Invasion will explore an alien invasion by the Skrull, shape-shifting aliens that can take the shape of anyone they see only once. The series will be darker than other MCU productions, mostly due to how it will deal with the paranoia of never knowing where the enemy is hidden.

Release Date: Spring, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the final chapter in James Gunn's beloved series about the cosmic band of misfits. The film will star Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog, and even feature a Baby Rocket.

Release Date: May 5, 2023

Echo

Starring Alaqua Cox as the titular deaf heroine, Echo is a spinoff to the fan-favorite Hawkeye series. Vincent D’Onofrio is coming back as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin for the series, while Charlie Cox is also joining the cast as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

Release Date: Summer, 2023

Loki Season 2

Season 2 of Loki will pick up where we left things after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) unadvisedly changed the timeline and unleashed the fury of Kang the Conqueror. We also hope Mobius (Owen Wilson) will get his chance to ride a jet ski in the upcoming season.

Release Date: Summer, 2023

Blade

Starring Mahershala Ali as the titular vampire hunter, Blade will officially introduce the Daywalker into the MCU after his mid-credits scenes in Eternals.

Release Date: November 3, 2023

Ironheart

Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne as the titular character, Riri Williams, a young genius who fills up the vacuum left behind by Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). Before starring in her own solo series, Riri will be introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Release Date: Fall, 2023

Agatha: Coven of Darkness

Previously known as Agatha: House of Harkness, Agatha: Coven of Chaos is a WandaVision spinoff centered on Kathryn Hahn’s titular witch. It’s still uncertain if the series will follow the events of WandaVision or be a prequel.

Release Date: Winter, 2023/2024

Captain America: New World Order

After Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson took over the mantle of Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, he’s ready to star in his own theatrical film: Captain America: New World Order. The title is an ominous reminder that the series explored the state of the world’s geopolitics after the reversal of the Snap, and it looks like Sam will still be dealing with what it means to be Captain America in the new world.

Release Date: May 3, 2024

Daredevil: Born Again

After being part of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Echo, Cox will finally wear the superhero suit for his own MCU series, Daredevil: Born Again. The series will be eighteen episodes, longer than any Disney+ Marvel series so far.

Release Date: Spring, 2024

Thunderbolts

Wrapping up Phase 5 of the MCU and the middle chapter of “The Multiverse Saga” comes Thunderbolts, a film focused on a superteam composed of villains. While we don’t know much about the project, it’s most likely it will bring Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, the original leader of the Thunderbolts in Marvel Comics.

Release Date: July 26, 2024

Fantastic Four

Marvel Comic’s first family will kick off Phase 6 of the MCU, the final chapter of “The Multiverse Saga”. We don’t know which members of the superteam will be part of Fantastic Four, but with a release so close to the next Avengers movies, the superpowered family must have a central role to play.

Release Date: November 8, 2024

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

The first half of the massive crossover event that’ll wrap Phase 6 of the MCU is focused on Kang the Conquerer. As Phase 5 picks up the pace next year, we are bound to learn more about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Release Date: July 25, 2025

Avengers: Secret Wars

Inspired by Marvel Comics' very first crossover storyline, Avengers: Secret Wars is the final production of “The Multiverse Saga.” Besides wrapping up whatever big multiversal menace rises during Phases 5 and 6, the movie should also point out where the MCU will go next because Marvel Studios already has four untitled projects set to release in theaters as part of Phase 7.

Release Date: November 7, 2025

While we wait for Marvel's future phases to kick off, check out the new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever down below:

