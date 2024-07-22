The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine marks a new era for Marvel Studios, promising an epic superhero team-up with a star-studded cast.

The film's emotional core lies in the bond between Deadpool and Wolverine, and the formidable new villain, Cassandra Nova.

Marvel's future plans are ever-evolving, with exciting potential crossovers and storylines to come in the MCU.

With the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel is gearing up for an iconic crossover event as Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) reunite once again, this time as part of the MCU. The superhero team-up movie will see Deadpool recruited by the Time Variance Authority's Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfayden), before teaming up with Wolverine to save the only family he has, but not before running afoul of Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), a villain who is Charles Xavier's twin, but also his opposite in every way.

In a new one-on-one interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige sat down to talk about the upcoming superhero movie, but also tease Marvel's plans for San Diego Comic-Con. He also revealed that more Special Presentations in the vein of Werewolf By Night are currently in development and whether Marvel and DC will ever team up.

COLLIDER: I just want to say that it is pretty crazy; I did a set visit on Iron Man back in the day, the first one, and I remember you talking about the dream. The first three Marvel movies needed to make money, or it was game over for the entire company, and where you are now, it's incredible.

KEVIN FEIGE: It is. It's incredible we've been together that long, Steve. Wow!

The fact that I'm still doing this, you know what I mean? I could say on camera so many stories from those early set visits, but I got a lot of questions.

What Will the Deadpool Comic-Con Panel Be About?

A lot of people are wondering, with the Deadpool panel Thursday night at Comic-Con in Hall H, is there any possibility you would screen the entire film that night?

FEIGE: This is a Hall H panel called [The Ultimate Deadpool and Wolverine] Celebration of Life. Why is it called the Celebration of Life, you ask? Because Ryan thought it'd be weird. It'd be funny. It is the opening day, we think people have their tickets to go see the movie, and we wanted to acknowledge that fact. Deadpool was not going to be a part of our Saturday panel, so we wanted to have this extra panel so people could see the cast before they go see the movie.

Got it. Every Marvel movie obviously has spoilers in it, and some are larger than others. How would you rank Deadpool & Wolverine in terms of the level of stuff that's gonna happen that might affect the MCU spoilers versus some of the other Marvel movies?

FEIGE: I don't know what the criteria is, or what the levels are that you're talking about. I will say there's lots of stuff that happens in it. The most important things that happen in it happen between the characters, and that's what the whole movie is about—that emotional journey between the two of them and some friends they meet along the way.

Is Cassandra Nova the Next Thanos?

Cassandra is a character that many people have been waiting to see. Cassandra could be a Thanos-level character in terms of power. What is that character's power level, if you will, compared to some of the other characters?

FEIGE: She is extremely powerful. When we meet her in this movie, I'm not sure she's ever encountered anybody that she couldn't swat away. She, as you say, is very, very powerful.

The future of Ryan and Hugh in the MCU, do you even know what might happen with them in the future, or is it sort of like “Let's get through this and then…?"

FEIGE: It's definitely, "Let's get through this." But as we sit here talking, and the movie comes out in a week, and the movie's been finished for a couple of weeks, there's certainly been a lot of discussions of, "That was fun. What should we do next?"

Marvel Is Cooking Up More Special Presentations Like 'Werewolf by Night'