This year, the Masters of the Universe are returning — and not just in animated form via a new series at Netflix, as has been previously reported. Now, lifelong fans, as well as new ones, can enjoy these much-beloved characters via the launch of the official Masterverse collection, which will consist of six figures upon initial release on June 15 with additional characters to be introduced to the line later in the fall.

Figures feature at least 30 points of articulation for extreme pose-ability and come equipped with each character’s unique accessories. He-Man's figure will have both power sword and shield, while Battle Cat will debut with his trademark armor as well as his helmet. The first line of releases will include 7" figures of He-Man, Skeletor, Moss Man and Evil-Lyn, a 9" figure of Skelegod and a 14" long figure of Battle Cat (with detachable armor that reveals the character's alter ego of Cringer).

In a blog post, Vice President, Global Head – Action Figures at Mattel PJ Lewis detailed his own excitement over the launch of this new toy line featuring so many beloved and iconic characters, citing an anecdote from his own childhood:

"I still remember playing with my He-Man™ and Skeletor™ action figures as a kid in the eighties. I would recreate epic battles while watching the television series about the mythical world of Eternia. He-Man was, and will always be, my #1 action figure hero. Which is why I am personally excited about the relaunch of Masters of the Universe."

The initial round of Masterverse toys will be available at major retailers starting on June 15. Check out the official first look images of the new line below along with the new voice cast.

The voice cast for the new Netflix series, which will premiere its first five episodes on July 23, includes:

Mark Hamill - Skeletor

Lena Headey - Evil-Lyn

Chris Wood - Prince Adam / He-Man

Sarah Michelle Gellar - Teela

Liam Cunningham - Man-At-Arms

Stephen Root - Cringer

Diedrich Bader - King Randor / Trap Jaw

Griffin Newman - Orko

Tiffany Smith - Andra

Henry Rollins - Tri-Klops

Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) - Moss Man

Susan Eisenberg - Sorceress

Alicia Silverstone - Queen Marlena

Justin Long - Roboto

Jason Mewes - Stinkor

Phil LaMarr - He-Ro

Tony Todd - Scare Glow

Cree Summer - Priestess

Kevin Michael Richardson - Beast Man

Kevin Conroy - as Mer-Man

