Disney Reveals New MCU Movie Release Date Schedule, from ‘Black Widow’ to ‘Thor 4’

Ch-ch-ch-changes! Ever since Hollywood’s production and distribution machine closed up shop internationally in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, folks have been wondering how it will affect the future of Disney’s meticulously scheduled Marvel Cinematic Universe plans. Well, wonder no more, because Disney just unveiled a massive new update on their release date calendar, including date shifts for all their upcoming Marvel movies.

Black Widow, which was initially set to arrive in May, will now take over The Eternals spot on November 6, 2020. That means we’re gonna have to wait until next year to meet the new ensemble of Marvel heroes, with The Eternals now landing on February 12, 2021, which was originally Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ spot. Subsequently, the rest of the upcoming MCU lineup, has shifted in turn, with Shang-Chi moving into Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness‘ May 7, 2021 release date, Doctor Strange shifting to Thor: Love and Thunder‘s November 5, 2021 release date, and Thor moving into the February 18, 2022 title previously held down for an untitled Marvel project.

Speaking of untitled Marvel movies, the new release calendar also revealed that the Untitled Marvel Movie previously scheduled for July 29, 2022 is Captain Marvel 2, which will now open on July 8 instead.

Check out the full list of new release dates below: