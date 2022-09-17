Since 2009 the Disney fan club, known as D23, has hosted a biennial exposition event to announce upcoming Disney projects. Lucasfilm, Marvel, and 20th Century controlled the event announcing multiple new launches. Marvel in particular brought several titles to the table to kick off the beginning of Phase 5.

While we wait for the wrap-up of Phase 4 with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans are getting excited about a new set of superheroes. The D23 Expo featured exclusive trailers and sneak peeks into the upcoming stage of the multiverse.

'Fantastic Four'

The highly anticipated Fantastic Four project was finally revealed. While most of the production details for this movie are under wraps, it was announced that WandaVision director Matt Shakman will be taking the reins for the revamped Fantastic Four project.

Known for keeping their secrets close to the vest, Marvel did not announce any casting choices for the film, leaving fans to speculate whether John Krasinski would be returning to fill the shoes of Mr. Fantastic.

'Ironheart'

There is no official release date for Ironheart, but fans can expect it to be announced after the release of Wakanda Forever. Riri Williams has already been revealed to take the place of Tony Stark as the next Ironman.

Anthony Ramos has also been revealed to be playing the villain of the movie, Hood. In a blend of magic and technology, Hood will most likely be a formidable first opponent for Ironheart.

'Captain America: New World Order'

Since the conclusion of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, fans have been left to wonder what will become of Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson. New World Order will pick up exactly where Falcon and the Winter Solider left off and Sam Wilson will dawn the patriotic mantel of Captain America.

Shira Haas, Danny Ramirez, Tim Blake Nelson, and Carl Lumby are just a few names already announced to be joining Anthony Mackie in the fourth Captain America installment.

'Werewolf by Night'

Sparing their announcement from this year's comic con, Marvel decided to announce one of their final Phase 4 projects at D23. Werewolf by Night will be a Halloween special on Disney+. Director Michael Giacchino revealed a black and white horror show that explores the world of monster hunters as they track down a werewolf that has been hiding among them.

Gael Garcia Bernel stars along with a large cast of characters in this epic Halloween adventure. The show is set to release on Disney+ on October 7, 2022.

'Secret Invasion'

Fans have been eagerly awaiting this announcement, and it's finally here. Secret Invasion brings back Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury as he seeks to uncover a secret plot to take over Earth, implemented by the mysterious Skrull race.

Nick Fury must reunite with the estranged Shield agents one more time to save the world from an alien threat. The show will premiere on Disney+ in 2023. It was also hinted that Secret Invasion will connect with the Armor Wars series, which may be coming in late 2023.

'Daredevil: Born Again'

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are set to return as the titular character Dardevil and Kingpin in the now Disney-lisenced Daredevil: Born Again show. With a release date of Spring 2024 fans can expect the same dark energy that surrounded the Netflix series.

The actors shared that the show will feature 18 episodes with production starting soon. With not much known about the plot, fans can only speculate as to what will become of the Man Without Fear.

'Echo'

Vincent D'Onofrio is on a role as he returns again as the powerful Kingpin. This time he will be exploring what it means to be an Uncle to Echo, his adopted niece, played by Alaqua Cox. Fans might remember Cox from the Disney+ series Hawkeye after she shot Wilson Fisk in the eye with an arrow.

The first deaf superhero, Echo has the ability to copy any move her opponent throws at her. While not much is known about the production of Echo, Cox will be exploring the character's Native American heritage as she navigates intense feelings of revenge for Kingpin.

'Loki' Season 2

With the full cast of the first season returning, as well as some fresh faces, Tom Hiddleston announced the second season of the brilliant Disney+ series Loki. This will be the first Disney+ series to see a second season, and it's well deserved, as the reception for the first season was phenomenal.

The new season will feature Jonathan Majors returning as the evil Kang the Conqueror, who seems to be taking Thanos' place as the new Marvel threat. While the show is still in production fans can expect to tune into the series sometime in 2023.

'Thunderbolts'

Only the concept art for Thunderbolts was revealed at D23, along with the announcement that the film will most likely conclude Marvel's Phase 5. However, much excitement emanates from the announcement that the thunderbolts will be assembled by Julia Louise Dreyfus' character, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who was last seen in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Thunderbolts will be composed of interesting characters we've seen in past Marvel Projects: Black Widow, Ghost, Task Master, Red Guardian, and Bucky Barnes. Marvel announced more information will be coming about the Thunderbolts before the end of 2022.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Marvel's final Phase 4 project, and one that many fans have been looking forward to, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Letitia Wright will return to fill the role of Shuri, T'Challa's sister. It was revealed that this film would pay tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman and the everlasting impression he made on the Marvel universe as a whole.

Wakanda Forever will be released in theaters on November 11, 2022. Fans can expect returning characters as well as new ones in an exciting new chapter for Wakanda.

