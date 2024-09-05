One of the most ambitious sci-fi undertakings of the year just got an exciting new look. The official Lionsgate movies YouTube account has unveiled a new trailer for Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, announcing that tickets for the film are on sale now. The trailer shows off the film's star-studded cast, led by Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel, with performances from Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, Jon Voight, and Laurence Fishburne. Megalopolis follows Cesar Catilina (Driver) and Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Esposito) in a battle over the city of New Rome. Julia Cicero (Emmanuel) finds herself in the middle of the conflict between her father and lover, as the latter pushes to reform New Rome into a utopian society. Megalopolis currently sits at a "rotten" score of 54% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Megalopolis is Francis Ford Coppola's passion project, the one he's been pining to make his entire career. Now it's finally less than one month away from premiering in theaters worldwide. Megalopolis boasts a reported budget of $120 million, a hefty sum but nothing as grandiose as some recent Marvel and Star Wars projects which crossed the $300 million mark. Still, the film will need to bring in a hefty box office haul to get into the green and break even. This will certainly prove to be no easy task, as other recent movies such as The Fall Guy and Furiosa have proven that big budgets, star-studded casts, and the word "sci-fi" don't necessarily guarantee box office success. After premiering to middling reviews at the Cannes Film Festival, Megalopolis has its work cut out.

What Else Has Francis Ford Coppola Worked on Lately?

Coppola first made a name for himself in the '70s directing The Godfather movies and is now still trucking along as a notable director in Hollywood more than 50 years later. One of his more recent outings came in 2011 in the psychological horror film, Twixt, which stars Val Kilmer and Elle Fanning. He also teamed up with Vincent Gallo and Alden Ehrenreich two years prior on the drama film Tetro, which came just two years after Youth Without Youth, the sci-fi fantasy romance film starring Tim Roth, Alexandra Maria Lane, and Bruno Ganz.

Megalopolis stars Adam Driver and Nathalie Emmanuel and was written and directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Check out the new trailer for the film above and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

