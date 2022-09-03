There are voids to be filled in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Avengers line-up before the all-powerful team reappears in May and November 2025. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame brought the MCU’s Infinity Saga to a more than satisfactory end for comic fans and non-comic fans alike.

However, the final two epics also saw the demise of central figure Tony Stark; the rapid aging of Steve Rogers; and the sacrifice of Natasha Romanov. Of course, the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020 has necessitated the need for a substitute to adopt the Black Panther mantle, while the three-eyed Doctor Strange seen at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, disappearing through a portal with the mysterious Clea, might not be the master of the mystic arts audiences have come to know and love.

Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi, a martial artist of the highest order, made his first MCU appearance in 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In the film, Shang-Chi, his friend Katy Chen, and his sister Xu Xialing unite to defeat the Ten Rings terrorist organization. The movie’s mid-credit scene connects Shang-Chi to surviving Avengers; Wong, Bruce Banner, and Captain Marvel all appear.

“Welcome to the circus,” Banner says to Shang-Chi and Chen. “From now on, the trajectory of your lives will be nothing like you have ever experienced before... You both have a long journey ahead of you.” That journey could well take Shang-Chi to the Avengers, adding a master of kung fu to the litany of other legendary types.

She-Hulk

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, starring Tatiana Maslany, premiered on streaming service Disney Plus in August 2022. Reviews were mixed. It gained an 88% approval rating amongst critics, and a 78% approval rating amongst audiences, on Rotten Tomatoes. Those contributing to IMBd were significantly harsher, with criticism leveled at the writing, special effects, and acting.

That said, She-Hulk has been a prominent member of the Avengers in comic form, central to the team’s tales penned by the likes of Geoff Johns and Jason Aaron. Adding an intelligent, athletic, humorous, and professional female to the mix, one with green skin no less, would bring many benefits to the fold. Indeed, a red-carpet premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law saw Mark Ruffalo indicating his on-screen cousin would be joining Earth’s mightiest heroes in their next outing.

Daredevil

Daredevil was the first Marvel character featured in Netflix’s street-level Defenders shows, followed by Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher. For some time, there was debate as to where the Netflix universe sat in the grander scheme of things. Certainty was subsequently provided when the man without fear, played by Charlie Cox, had a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home with another appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

His gritty, street-level nature, soon to be seen in Daredevil: Born Againwould provide a fascinating contrast to larger-than-life, brightly-costumed, and powerful forces of nature, such as Captain Marvel and Thor.

Moon Knight

As with many others on this list, Moon Knight has been introduced to modern audiences through television, his Disney Plus show premiering in March 2022. Starring Oscar Isaac, the series was praised for its acting and unique take on the genre. Moon Knight has not been a consistent heavy-hitter in comic stories, but those fond of the unusual hero have lapped up epics by a vast variety of authors, including Doug Moench, Charlie Huston, Gregg Hurwitz, Warren Ellis, and Jeff Lemire.

There are many dimensions to the crusader, whether it be the alter ego’s psychological challenges, the mythological aspect, or the on-the-ground scourge of evil, giving screenwriters much with which to work.

Ms. Marvel

An immense hit when it debuted on Disney Plus, following a commended comic run, Ms. Marvel starred Iman Vellani as the 16-year-old with a Captain Marvel fascination. A mid-credit scene in the final episode of the series sees the mysterious bangle gifted to Khan by her grandmother glow; Khan is then replaced by Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) herself.

With Ms Marvel set to feature in the upcoming The Marvels alongside Captain Marvel and Photon, graduating to the Avengers seems more than likely. Having a younger female with a subcontinental background take on Avengers membership will provide a fresh perspective on the star-spanning adventures.

Photon

Monica Rambeau has already been used in Captain Marvel and in WandaVision. In the former, Rambeau’s mother, Maria, was a close friend of Carol Danvers; in the latter, an adult Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) was caught up in the Scarlet Witch’s Westview scenario. In fact, Rambeau gained energy-based powers when attempting to break through the dome surrounding the town.

She will soon join Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan in headlining The Marvels, set to hit screens in 2023. Therefore, this is a character who has grown before the viewers’ eyes across multiple films. It would be fitting to see her progression continued in 2025.

Blade

Marvel’s first big movie success, predating X-Men and Spider-Man, involved the enigmatic vampire hunter. Starring the established Wesley Snipes, the Blade trilogy proved to studios that films about funny books could achieve. A little-remembered television series, starring rapper Sticky Fingaz, continued the story for one season.

A reboot is now imminent with Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali locked in to play the titular character. In fact, observant MCU audiences will have already detected Blade; in the post-credit scene in Eternals, Kit Harrington’s Dane Whitman is shocked when reaching for a mythical blade. “Sure you’re ready for that, Mr. Whitman?” asks an off-screen Blade. Writer Jason Aaron has used Blade in his Avengers run and his involvement in a new Avengers line-up would bring the team into contact with a supernatural element, a whole new world in which to play.

Ironheart

With Stark’s passing at the closing of Avengers: Endgame, the door is open for another technologically-backed warrior. Admittedly, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Rescue could be a contender. However, her age and storyline parenting responsibilities might count against her.

Actress DominiqueThorne will be playing Riri Williams in the MCU. She is slated to appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever before heading up the Ironhearttelevision series for Disney Plus in late 2023. An additional young recruit will bring a transfusion of blood to the Avengers franchise, setting up the team for years to come.

America Chavez

America Chavez was a vitally important figure in the 2022 box office hit, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Movie-goers were more than familiar with Stephen Strange, Wong, and the antagonist Scarlet Witch, but it was the newcomer who allowed movement between realities, further highlighting the existence of infinite worlds and possibilities.

With a growing emphasis on incursions and the need to fix them, according to Charlize Theron’s Clea, within the MCU, there is surely a role to be played by the Hispanic youngster.

Black Panther

Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther dominated the box office upon release in 2018 with the charismatic Chadwick Boseman a key player behind the film’s success. Following the death of Boseman, another Wakandan national will need to fill the void. The upcoming sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will focus on the African kingdom fighting against an imposing enemy and the arrival of a new Black Panther.

This new hero could possibly be T’Challa’s sister, Letitia Wright’s Shuri. It could also be a returning-and-reformed Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) or the bodyguard Okoye (Danai Gurira). Regardless, Wakandans, not the least of which was T’Challa, were crucial in the battle against Thanos’ forces in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. A representative of this powerful nation will be essential in the conflict against Kang and during the Secret War.

