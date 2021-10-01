Konami is reportedly planning to bring back some of its greatest franchises from previous generations, according to VGC, who states that the publisher has multiple studios working on several Metal Gear and Silent Hill games. After a rather quiet few years in terms of publishing bigger games, Konami is ready to start rolling again. They're also working on a brand new Castlevania game, which is described as a "reimagining" of the franchise.

VGC claims that the unannounced Metal Gear game, which will reportedly be announced next year, is Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. The rumor is further backed by Eurogamer, who states that the publisher has "mulled a new version of MGS3 for some time." The last mainline Metal Gear game was Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, which was followed by Metal Gear Survive.

The Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake is reportedly being outsourced to an external studio. The remake is being helmed by Virtuous, who are specialists in working as co-developers or porting games on various platforms. Some of their recent projects include the Nintendo Switch ports for Bioshock: The Collection, XCOM 2: The Collection, and The Outer Worlds. Beyond MGS3, Konami is also planning to release a remastered version of the original Metal Gear games.

Konami also has multiple Silent Hill games under development, and like Metal Gear projects, they're also outsourced to an external studio. There is no confirmation on what these projects are. Konami previously announced a "strategic cooperation agreement" with Bloober Team. Rumor has it, the project they're working on together is Silent Hill. We still await any official word from Konami, for which we'll have to possibly wait until next year.

