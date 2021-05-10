The limited series will be six, hour-long episodes long and premiere on HBO.

Mike White’s highly anticipated new HBO limited series, The White Lotus, is now set to debut Sunday, July 11. The series centers around the guests and employees at "The White Lotus," a hotel resort located in an idyllic paradise. As their vacations unwind, however, darker undertones emerge between the characters, as well as the hotel itself.

The White Lotus stars Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn. The experienced cast will play a range of quirky characters, from the attentive resort manager and good-natured spa masseuse to a young couple in love, an overbearing mother, and a wealthy woman grieving a very personal loss.

RELATED: The 25 Best Feel-Good Movies to Watch When You're Feeling Down In the hands of White, The White Lotus will likely deliver his usual trademark balance of comedy and drama. The mind behind The School of Rock, Brad’s Status, and HBO’s Enlightened, White has a unique touch as a filmmaker and an eye for the humanity of each of his characters, no matter how quirky or surface-level they may seem. With a cast as large and talented as The White Lotus boasts, White has the potential to create something special if he’s able to expertly juggle and interweave his various characters and storylines.

The series will also see guest stars Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano, and Lukas Gage in recurring roles. White has production credits for the show, along with David Bernad, Nick Hall, and Mark Kamine.

Episodes of The White Lotus will premiere on HBO and later be available to stream on HBO Max starting July 11.

