Masterpiece on PBS is inviting fans of the legendary author, Jane Austen, to open up the book and take a look at what’s inside, with the arrival of a fresh batch of photos from the network’s upcoming series, Miss Austen. Along with a handful of images that will transport viewers back to the days of tophats and bonnets, the show has also unveiled its release date. While it’s still a bit of a ways off, eager fans can expect to check out the four-part production when it arrives on May 4, 2025, perfectly welcoming spring with a lovely period drama that will tackle the mystery of Jane’s sister, Cassandra Austen, burning her notorious letters, bringing a delightful new tale to the small screen about the woman who has long captivated readers and dreamers alike.

Miss Austen will serve as an adaptation of the 2020 novel of the same name penned by Gill Hornby. Set in England in 1840, the series will jump back and forth through time, with Cassandra Austen - now in her older years - searching for the infamous letters penned by her sister, Jane Austen, who passed away 20 years prior. Throughout the four installments, viewers will travel with Cassandra Austen as she discovers secrets and long-thought-lost memories about her past through her sister’s writing, all while she decides what to do with these highly sought-after pieces of her family’s personal history.

With Keeley Hawes (Orphan Black: Echoes) in the leading role as Cassandra Austen, the leading cast includes Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) as Austen-family friend, Isabella, Jessica Hynes (The Franchise) as Jane’s sister-in-law Mary, and Mirren Mack (The Witcher: Blood Origin), as Isabella’s servant Dinah. Filling out the rest of the call sheet are names such as Max Irons (The Wife), Synnøve Karlsen (Last Night in Soho), Patsy Ferran (Living), Alfred Enoch (How to Get Away with Murder), Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey), and Calam Lynch (Bridgerton).

Who’s Behind ‘Miss Austen’?

Helping yet another tale about the infamous novelist make it from page to screen is BAFTA-winning writer, Andrea Gibb. Along with serving as the voice behind such titles as Elizabeth is Missing, Sanditon, and Call the Midwife, fans of All Creatures Great and Small will recognize Gibb’s face from her work as Deirdre McEwan on the BBC’s All Creatures Great and Small. Each of the show’s four installments will be under the visionary eye of celebrated helmer, Aisling Walsh (Room at the Top, Maudie), with Stella Merz producing.

Check out the latest images to come from Miss Austen above, and mark down May 4 on your 2025 calendar for the arrival of your latest bingeable period drama obsession.