Studio Ghibli Teases Two New Films Including Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘How Do You Live?’

Happy New Year from Studio Ghibli! The acclaimed animation studio’s annual greeting to kick off the new calendar year came with a special surprise this time. There was a brief update on the status of Studio Ghibli Park, along with a cute drawing from the legendary Hayao Miyazaki himself, but with that also came news of not one but two films in the works.

In the New Year’s message, in which the studio expressed condolences to everyone affected by severe weather over the last year and offered their hopes for a productive and revived energy taking us all through 2020, Studio Ghibli announced that two films are currently in production. One is Miyazaki’s own How Do You Live?, which is expected to center on Genzaburo Yoshino‘s 1937 novel of the same name and how it factors into the life of a 15-year-old protagonist and his uncle. The first film for Miyazaki since coming out of his recent semi-retirement was originally slated for release before Tokyo’s Olympics this year, but now it’s looking like a 2021 or 2022 release. As for the other film? Well, we’ll have to wait and see!

Here’s the full transcript, according to the always-reliable Google Translate: