Moana 2 will bring back the titular character for a new animated adventure that will expand on the legacy of the first installment, and Entertainment Weekly has released new images from the highly-anticipated sequel. Defeating an angry Te Fiti was difficult for the young woman voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, but nothing compares to the new mission that will require her to leave her family behind once again. Thankfully, Maui (Dwayne Johnson) will tag along for the ride.

The events of Moana 2 will take place three years after the original movie. The adventurous young woman will have new responsibilities as the leader of her community. Despite her young age, Moana will have to find a way to explore the ocean around her while taking care of the island, and that might prove to be an enormous challenge. A call from her ancestors will let Moana know that Motunui's way of living is in danger, and she's the only one capable of saving her culture.

The new images from Moana 2 show the protagonist alongside her family, as well as her loyal animal sidekicks and her younger sister. Jason Hand, David Derrick Jr., and Dana Ledoux Miller co-directed the sequel. Hand has been working with Walt Disney Animation Studios for a while, with the filmmaker dating back to The Princess and the Frog. Derrick has also been working at the company for a while, but he joined years later than his co-director. Dana Ledoux Miller worked on Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides years before the first Moana movie.

What Happened to the 'Moana' Television Series?

The 2020 Disney Investor Day brought numerous announcements regarding the company's upcoming projects. One of the largest updates from Walt Disney Animation Studios was the introduction of a television series set to continue Moana's journey. Realizing the potential of the project, Disney decided to turn the Disney+ production into a theatrical release. Moana and her family will be allowed to return to cinemas, instead of the studio having to premiere the musical adventure on a streaming platform.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has also shifted its focus towards sequels after the box office performance of titles such as Wish and Strange World. It appears that audiences aren't excited about returning to original animated stories shown on the big screen. The studio's upcoming slate includes Zootopia 2 and Frozen 3, meaning that it might take a while before another original tale grabs the spotlight.

You can check out the new images from Moana 2 above, before the sequel premieres in theaters on November 27. The original Moana movie is available on Disney+.

