In the minds of those who grew up in the 90s, a couple of things are ingrained in their memories when it comes to Mortal Kombat. There’s the fatalities, of course, but there’s also the iconic theme song Techno Syndrome. It was put to excellent use in the 1994 feature film adaptation, and composer Benjamin Wallfisch was tasked with putting a new spin on the classic theme for the new 2021 movie adaptation.

Indeed, Wallfisch actually started working on Techno Syndrome 2021 before filming had even begun on the new Mortal Kombat, and you can hear the finished product below. It’s a terrifically modern twist on a tune fans of the game (and previous film) know and love, and it’s in keeping with the approach to the new film which has fan interest top of mind.

Directed by Simon McQuoid, the new Mortal Kombat movie puts Cole Young (Lewis Tan) front and center as a washed-up MMA fighter unaware of his hidden lineage. As he’s being hunted down by Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim) and a team of assassins, he finds a team of fighters who were chosen for one very specific purpose: Mortal Kombat.

The film is one of the most highly anticipated of the year so far, and fans will finally get their chance to check it out when it hits theaters and HBO Max on the same day on April 23rd. For now, get a taste of what to expect with Techno Syndrome 2021 below.

Here's the official synopsis for Mortal Kombat:

In “Mortal Kombat,” MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

