New Images from ‘Tenet’, ‘No Time to Die’, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and More 2020 Films

As 2020 has arrived, we’re now looking towards the full calendar year ahead—and the many exciting movies heading our way. To that end, USA Today has unveiled a bevy of new images from upcoming films both big and small, including new looks at films from Christopher Nolan, Patty Jenkins, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and more.

Below we’ve assembled new images from a few of the biggest films. Here’s a brief rundown of each:

A Quiet Place: Part II – This horror sequel picks up directly where the smash hit left off, with John Krasinski returning to write and direct and Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds back in front of the camera. New additions to the cast include Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. The film hits theaters on March 20th.

Mulan – Disney’s only live-action remake of 2020 is an update of this beloved 1998 animated film, and it boasts an all-Asian cast that includes Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, and Jet Li. Directed by Niki Caro, it hits theaters on March 27th.

No Time to Die – The final Bond film for Daniel Craig finds Cary Joji Fukunaga stepping into the director’s chair with a stacked ensemble that includes Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashan Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffery Wright, Ralph Fiennes, and Christoph Waltz. The film opens on April 8th.

Wonder Woman: 1984 – Director Patty Jenkins’ highly anticipated superhero sequel moves the action up to the 1980s and takes on themes of greed, wealth, and materialism all while also bringing Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor back… somehow. Gal Gadot leads an ensemble that also includes Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig. The DC film hits theaters on June 5th.

Top Gun: Maverick – The sequel you never knew you wanted brings Tom Cruise’s titular character back into the fold, this time surrounded by new recruits like Goose’s son, played by Miles Teller. The cast also includes Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell. The movie opens on June 26th.

Tenet – This is, of course, the new original film from writer/director Christopher Nolan. We know precious little about the plot beyond the fact that it’s apparently an international spy thriller, and given the palindrome nature of the title and trailer, it likely deals with time—just like most Nolan movies do. John David Washington takes on leading duties here alongside a cast that includes Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. It hits theaters on July 17th.

Check out the new images below, via USA Today.