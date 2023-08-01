We have barely survived Barbenheimer and August is already around the corner, ready to throw dozens of movie releases in our direction. Even though Barbie and Oppenheimer aren't going anywhere, we have to make room for what August has to offer. David Harbour stars in the video game-inspired Gran Turismo and Jason Statham battles a giant shark in The Meg 2: The Trench. Furthermore, Cobra Kai actor Xolo Maridueña plays the titualr role in Blue Beetle as DC's latest hero. On the streaming side, Gal Gadot becomes a spy in Netflix’s Heart of Stone. Writer-director Emma Seligman follows up the hit critically acclaimed indie Shiva Baby with Bottoms, a high school teen comedy that gets very bloody and stars Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri. Finally, with horror being so reliable these days, a fantastic crop of scary movies will be released this August, including Dracula-inspired The Last Voyage of the Demeter and Frankenstein reimagining birth/rebirth. Grab your popcorn and put fresh batteries in your remote! Let’s take a closer look at what movies will be hitting the big and small screens in August.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Release Date: August 2 in Theaters

The pizza-loving reptile heroes of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise have already starred in five live-action movies and several TV shows. Now, they are coming back to theaters in animated form. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a brand-new origin story for Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Donatello (Micah Abbey), Raphael (Brady Noon), and Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), also featuring classic TMNT characters such as Master Splinter (Jackie Chan), April O’Neil (Edebiri), Bebop (Seth Rogen), and Rocksteady (John Cena). Behind the cameras, the new TMNT movie has The Mitchells vs. the Machines co-writer Jeff Rowe making his solo directorial debut, meaning we can bet on another groundbreaking animated feature.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Release Date: August 3 on Netflix

Based on the hit manga by Aso Haro and Takata Kotaro, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is an upcoming Japanese live-action horror-comedy that promises to bring some fun to the zombie apocalypse. The story follows Akira (Akaso Eiji), an office worker who often feels crushed by the obligations of everyday life. So, once an undead outbreak causes the collapse of society, Akira is happier than ever. He knows he’ll eventually turn into a zombie himself, but he wants to make the most of the time he has. That’s why he comes up with a list of 100 things he wants to do before his death. It’s a fun satire of contemporary work demands that is not afraid to mock Hollywood zombie tropes.

The Passenger

Release Date: August 4 on Digital and VOD

The Passenger starts with a massacre, as fast-food clerk Randy (Johnny Berchtold) snaps and starts shooting people. The sole survivor is Benson (Kyle Gallner), a shy young man who Randy decides to adopt as a pupil. Benson wants to break free from his captor, but Randy is willing to take his colleague on a violent journey that’ll unleash his true self. As if that wasn’t enough for a gripping thriller, Benson also has a secret past, which might free him from his captor. The Passenger is the latest movie coming from MGM and horror giant Blumhouse.

Till Death Do Us Part

Release Date: August 4 in theaters

A wedding should be the happiest day in a couple’s life. In Till Death Do Us Part, things take a grim turn once the runaway bride (Cam Gigandet) is hunted by her former fiancee and his seven deadly groomsmen. She knows how to stand her ground, though, as the trailer shows the bride mowing down her hunters one by one. With a similar mix of comedy and violence as the wonderful Ready or Not, Till Death Do Us Part promises to make August a little bloodier.

Corner Office

Release Date: August 4 in Theaters

On the crossroads between workplace drama and surreal fantasy, Corner Office follows Jon Hamm as the new employer of a mysterious company called The Authority. Hamm is asked to follow strict rules and keep his head down. However, once he finds a secret room that no one else can see, he begins a corporate war to take control of the company. It’s an ambitious concept reminiscent of Franz Kafka's best works, in which the absurdities of everyday life get exaggerated until they turn into terrifying hallucinations. In addition, Corner Office also includes the talents of Danny Pudi, Sarah Gadon, and Christopher Heyerdahl.

The Meg 2: The Trench

Release Date: August 4 in Theaters

Five years ago, Jason Statham punched a giant shark in the nose in The Meg, a ridiculously fun creature feature that still lives rent-free in our minds. The Meg 2: The Trench makes the idea wilder by mixing megalodon sharks with dinosaurs. It’s a wacky concept, but those who embrace the absurdity of its plot will probably be rewarded with more over-the-top action and eye-popping digital effects. Plus, with director Ben Wheatley recently spoke about his hopes for a Meg 3.

Passages

Release Date: August 4 in Theaters

Passages tell the story of a couple who gets involved in a steamy love triangle with a grade-school teacher (Adèle Exarchopoulos). Starring Franz Rogowski and Ben Whishaw as the two halves of a same-sex relationship, the new movie by Ira Sachs explores the selfishness that comes with passion and desire in a movie acclaimed for its breathtaking performances. Surprisingly, Passages got a hard NC-17 rating due to its sex scenes, a decision that was criticized by Sachs.

Shortcomings

Release Date: August 4 in Theaters

Randall Park steps behind the camera to direct Shortcomings. Based on Adrian Tomine's graphic novel of the same name, the movie follows movie-lover Ben (Justin H. Min), a young movie-lover who has trouble connecting with his roots. However, after his girlfriend Miko (Ally Maki) moves away to a different city, Ben is forced to go on a self-discovery journey to help him reflect on why he disregards everything that’s Asian. It’s a rom-com that speaks about the challenges of long-distance relationships while also exploring what it is like being Asian in America.

What Comes Around

Release Date: August 4 in Theaters

After having her breakout role in Season 4 of Stranger Things, as tragic cheerleader Chrissy, Grace Van Dien takes the lead in What Comes Around, an upcoming thriller about the dangers of meeting people online. In the movie, Van Dien plays the role of Beth, who falls in love with Eric (Kyle Gallner) after meeting him through an online platform. At first, Beth is excited about talking with an interesting person. Unfortunately, Eric soon begins to stalk Beth and try to control her every step. Suddenly, what appeared to be a love story turns into a nightmare.

Heart of Stone

Release Date: August 11 on Netflix

In the past decade, Gal Gadot has become a powerhouse of action cinema as part of the Fast & Furious franchise and by playing the role of Wonder Woman. Recently, Gadot also starred by the side of Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in Netflix’s record-breaking Red Notice. Unsurprisingly, the streamer is eager to use Gadot to kickstart another action franchise with Heart of Stone. In the upcoming spy thriller, Gadot plays the role of an agent tasked with protecting a mysterious asset called The Heart" which might cause global destruction if it falls into the wrong hands.

Red, White & Royal Blue

Release Date: August 11 on Prime Video

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez will take international diplomacy to the next level with the rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue, based on Casey McQuiston’s critically acclaimed New York Times best-seller. In the movie, Galitzine plays the role of Alez, the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), while Perez is Britain’s Prince Henry. The two young men use their position of power to prank each other, feeding a years-long feud. However, after an altercation during a fancy dinner exposes their childish behavior, their families force the two young men to stage a public truce. Little did they know that spending time together will get them closer than they’d ever imagined.

Aporia

Release Date: August 11 in Theaters

Written and directed by Jared Moshé, Aporia imagines a future when people can go back in time to kill the responsible for their loved one's death, changing the past and bringing the dead back to life. Of course, this process is not without consequence, as the always brilliant Judy Greer finds out. While Aporia is a sci-fi story of sorts, the movie takes a different approach to the concept, offering a deep meditation on trauma and grief. In doing so, Aporia raises important questions about the moral conundrums that come with time-traveling, while asking the audiences how far would they be willing to go to save someone they love.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Release Date: August 11 in Theaters

Few literary works have been so influential to horror as Bram Stoker's Dracula. Thanks to Stoker’s spine-chilling tale about a blood-sucking tyrant, vampires have become a pop culture staple. Now, The Last Voyage of the Demeter will prove how rich Stoker’s original novel is by turning a single chapter of Dracula into a feature-length movie. In the book, the Demeter is the ship Dracula uses to cross the ocean and arrive in England. The vampire lord gets snacky along the way, feasting on the ship’s crew members one by one. It’s a thrilling concept that is being brought to theaters by Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark director André Øvredal. Øvredal is a master of practical effects, so we have high hopes for the Nosferatu-inspired vampire that the director is bringing to The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

The Pod Generation

Release Date: August 11 in Theaters

The Pod Generation imagines a future where women don’t have to carry babies in their wombs for nine months. Instead, new life can be generated inside an egg-like pod. Through this intriguing concept, filmmaker Sophie Barnes wants to show how pregnancy affects gender roles in society while exploring the dangers of becoming too reliant on new technology. The movie stars Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor, giving it the star power it needs to remain on everyone’s radar.

Jules

Release Date: August 11 in Theaters

Ben Kingsley adopts an alien child in Jules, which should be enough for you to keep this movie on your watchlist. The low-fi comedy follows Kingsley as he befriends a visitor from outer space while trying to evade government authorities willing to contain the supposed threat. It’s a charming self-contained story about accepting differences and finding family in the strangest places, making Jules the perfect choice for moviegoers looking for a feel-good story.

Blue Beetle

Release Date: August 18 in Theaters

It's time to meet DC's newest hero. Directed by Angel Manuel Soto and written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Blue Beetle stars Xolo Maridueña as teenager Jaime Reyes, the titular hero who becomes chosen to host an alien armor that gives him out-of-this-world powers. Of course, this completely upends his life in more ways than one, while also putting his loved ones in danger. The movie also stars Susan Sarandon as villain Victoria Kord and What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén as Dr. Sanchez.

The Monkey King

Release Date: August 18 on Netflix

Based on the Chinese epic Journey to the West, Netflix’s The Monkey King follows a legendary Monkey who uses his magic stick to trick gods and demons alike in his journey toward victory. Monkey doesn’t fit the expected heroic role, as his ego is his number one priority. The action-comedy animated adventure features a voice cast of Stephanie Hsu, BD Wong, Bowen Yang, Jimmy O. Yang, and Jo Koy.

Strays

Release Date: August 18 in Theaters

When someone thinks about a movie featuring cute dogs dubbed by some of Hollywood's top celebrities, such as Will Ferrell and Academy Award Winner Jamie Foxx, they might imagine a family-friendly journey. That’s not the case with Strays. In this raunchy comedy, a pack of dogs joins forces to take revenge on the human who abandoned one of the four-legged beasts. The goal is to bite the human’s private parts off, which should give you an idea of the kind of humor you should expect when watching Strays in theaters.

birth/rebirth

Release Date: August 18 in Theaters

There is nothing scarier for a parent than the idea of losing their child. That’s exactly the source horror filmmaker Laura Moss explores in birth/rebirth, a contemporary take on the Frankenstein mythos. In the movie, two women join forces to revert the death of a six-year-old girl, which, as expected, has disturbing consequences. The movie premiered to rave reviews praising the perfect balance between gruesome moments and thoughtful themes. Furthermore, Collider’s own Chase Hutchinson underlined how birth/rebirth features arresting performances by Judy Reyes and Marin Ireland.

Landscape With Invisible Hand

Release Date: August 18 in Theaters

Starring Asante Blackk, Kylie Rogers, and Tiffany Haddish, Landscape with Invisible Hand imagines a future where aliens invaded Earth and humanity just accepted to be controlled by their new overlords. The movie explores all the changes the aliens introduced in the planet’s economy while also exploring how human relationships became a commodity that can be sold to the outer space rulers in the form of a weird reality show. Finally, Landscape With Invisible Hand is also a high school drama. All of that makes Cory Finley’s latest film extremely intriguing.

Mutt

Release Date: August 18 in theaters

Mutt is a new day-in-life drama focused on Feña (Lío Mehiel), a recently-transitioned trans man. The movie captures a whole day in Feña’s life, showing the challenges and freedom that come with the transition process. Vuk Lungulov-Klotz's directorial debut, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, aims to paint a portrait of a singular human who's adjusting to their new life and relationships.

Gran Turismo

Release Date: August 25 in Theaters

Thanks to The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Last of Us, 2023 has been a great year for video game adaptations. Now it’s up to Gran Turismo to keep the streak going by adapting the iconic racing games franchise. However, since the gaming franchise doesn’t have a story, Neill Blomkamp’s Gran Turismo is actually based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a gamer who dreamed about becoming a racer. That’s an unexpected mix of fantasy and reality, with a biopic wrapped by Sony’s iconic gaming brand. Gran Turismo features a star-studded cast that includes David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Academy Award nominee Djimon Hounsou.

Vacation Friends 2

Release Date: August 25 on Hulu

Hulu is bringing back John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, and Meredith Hagner for a sequel to its hit buddy comedy Vacation Friends. In Vacation Friends 2, the group of friends will try to enjoy some relaxing time in the resort, only to be interrupted by Kyla’s (Hager) convict father, Reese (Steve Buscemi), who just got out of jail and crashed the party. Of course, this unexpected development will lead to many hilarious moments.

Retribution

Release Date: August 25 in theaters

Neeson’s latest movie, Retribution, will see the legendary actor plays the role of Matt Turner, a man who goes on a wild race for the life of his children after a madman straps a bomb in the family’s car. Willing to keep everyone safe, Matt must follow the bomber’s instructions and complete a series of tasks in New York City. The clock is ticking, though, and Matt must find a way to turn the tables on his tormentor.

Bad Things

Release Date: August 25 in Theaters

In Bad Things, four friends prepare for a snowy resort getaway. It sounds like the perfect time to chill out and recharge batteries. However, isolated from the rest of the world, the friends will soon be forced to face the traumas of their pasts as things get bloody. While there’s a lot of mystery surrounding Bad Things, the upcoming horror movie tries to play with the idea isolation can make people go mad. Bad Things is directed by Stewart Thorndike, who was behind the critically-acclaimed indie horror Lyle.

You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!

Image via Netflix

Release Date: August 25 on Netflix

Fiona Rosenbloom’s novel You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! is getting a Netflix adaptation. The coming-of-age novel follows Stacy Friedman, who can barely wait for her bat mitzvah and the celebration of her 13th birthday. The bat mitzvah seems like the most important event in Stacy’s life, which is why she gets desperate when things start to go south. The adaptation is being produced by Adam Sandler, who also stars in the movie.

Bottoms

Release Date: August 25 in Theaters

A high school comedy with Gen-Z queer lead characters, Bottoms is a wild comedy about girls who start a fight club to impress cheerleaders. The next movie by Emma Seligman (Shiva Baby) promises an absolutely bonkers coming-of-age story, ready to close out August with many laughs. Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri once again prove they are comedy queens.