Few things pair better than cold weather and movies. Get rid of the biting chill in your bones with a cozy home movie night under the gentle glow of the Christmas tree lights. If you don't mind braving the frigid temperatures, then a giant theater screen is its own sort of gift. December has enough new movies to satisfy every taste across streaming and theatrical. In fact, some of the year's buzziest features are squeaking in before 2024. Beyoncé stuns with her Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé concert documentary. Timothée Chalamet charms in Wonka and Jason Momoa kicks butt in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Anyone But You sees Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell fall in love, though not to be outdone are Andrew Scott and Paul Mescall in the meditative All of Us Strangers.

Acclaimed directors John Woo, Hayao Miyazaki, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Jonathan Glazer return and Zack Snyder takes Netflix by storm with his sci-fi action epic Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. Plus, The Color Purple, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Godzilla Minus One, potential Oscar contenders, and family-friendly fare. Stay warm, stay healthy, and stay tuned to your screens for December's new movies!

Silent Night

Release Date: December 1 in Theaters

A Christmas revenge thriller starring Joel Kinnaman and helmed by John Woo? What an amazing present. In Silent Night, Kinnaman's Brian Godlock wages a one-man war against the criminals responsible for his son's murder. He does so without saying a word: Silent Night has no dialogue. The film marks John Woo's return to Hollywood after a twenty-year absence. As one of cinema's greatest action pioneers, the director's work on Silent Night has already earned rave reviews.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Release Date: December 1 in Theaters

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé documents the Grammy-winning artist's astonishingly produced, performed, and grossing ($579M in ticket sales) Renaissance stadium tour and reveals intimate behind-the-scenes moments. The filmed version continues the trend of the concert movie resurgence following the phenomenal success of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and the theatrical re-release of The Talking Heads' outstanding Stop Making Sense.

Candy Cane Lane

Release Date: December 1 on Prime Video

Chris Carver (Eddie Murphy) just wants to win his neighborhood's holiday decorating competition. He wants to win so badly, he signs a magical deal with an elf. The problem? This elf isn't sugar, spice, and everything nice. Chris discovers that the elf's other signees are trapped in plastic toy bodies, a fate Chris races against time to avoid. Candy Cane Lane co-stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Jillian Bell, and Nick Offerman.

Godzilla Minus One

Release Date: December 1 in Theaters

The King of the Monsters never gets old. With the critically acclaimed Godzilla Minus One, he's also scary, and socially relevant, again. This re-envisioning of the classic 1954 Godzilla film comes from revered Japanese filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki. Set in 1947, two years after American bombs devastated Tokyo, a Godzilla as merciless as his creators emerges from the ashes of nuclear war.

Great Photo, Lovely Life

Release Date: December 5 on Max

The documentary Great Photo, Lovely Life uncovers the horrifying family secrets of photojournalist Amanda Mustard, a woman who discovered and must now reckon with her grandfather's history of child sexual abuse. Amanda speaks with her family members, strives to mend strained relationships, and reaches out to the adult women who survived her grandfather's serial assaults. By giving survivors a voice, Great Photo, Lovely Life strives to break "the cycle of intergenerational trauma" with unflinching honesty and absolute empathy.

We Live Here: The Midwest

Release Date: December 6 on Hulu

"We are altering what defines a nuclear family." With abhorrent anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation and lethal hate crimes on the rise, the documentary We Live Here: The Midwest follows the small-town lives of queer families, couples, and students across Midwestern America. Bigotry, while tragically all-pervasive, is more concentrated in rural regions. We Live Here: The Midwest normalizes queer people and people of color as human beings. This documentary is an act of resistance and a message of hope.

The Archies

Release Date: December 7 on Netflix

You had better be ready to dance. Director Zoya Akhtar re-imagines the Archie comics with The Archies, a Hindi-language Indian musical comedy set in Riverdale, the town where young adults have fun, make mistakes, make friends, and thwart social corruption. The Archies takes its name from the in-universe band consisting of Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda), Jughead Jones (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie Mantle (Vedang Raina), Betty Cooper (Khushi Kapoor), and Veronica Lodge (Suhana Khan).

Poor Things

Release Date: December 8 in Theaters

Emma Stone re-teams with The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things. Inspired by Alasdair Gray's 1992 book and the Frankenstein tale, Stone plays Bella, a young Victorian woman resurrected by scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Seizing this second chance at life with both hands, Bella runs away to have a torrid affair with lawyer Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) before embarking on a larger quest for personal autonomy. Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael also star.

Origin

Release Date: December 8 in Theaters

Based on the critically acclaimed novel Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Isabel Wilkerson, Ava DuVernay’s Origin chronicles Wilkerson’s (Aunjanue Ellis) personal and professional life as she crafts her nonfiction study on worldwide racism and the caste system. Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, and Audra McDonald co-star.

The Boy and the Heron

Release Date: December 8 in Theaters

Even though it premieres in December, The Boy and the Heron, revered filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki's first movie in ten years, will be one of the year's most discussed events. At 82 years old, the Studio Ghibli co-founder and director of the visionary classics My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away brings all his skills to bear in The Boy and the Heron. A mystical coming-of-age story set during World War II, Miyazaki examines loss, grief, war, and death through Mahito (Luca Padovan / Soma Santoki), a young boy chasing his mother's ghost with the help of a gray heron. The English-language cast includes Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Christian Bale, Mark Hamill, Willem Dafoe, and Dave Bautista.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Christmas Cabin Fever

Release Date: December 8 on Disney+

Middle schooler Greg Heffley (Wesley Kimmel) just wants a new gaming console for Christmas. Instead, a blizzard traps him at home with his parents. The horror! Can Greg behave himself long enough to earn that console, or are his hopes ruined? Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Christmas Cabin Fever is the seventh movie in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise based on the award-winning books by Jeff Kinney.

The Sacrifice Game

Release Date: December 8 on Shudder

No winter is complete without a little seasonal horror. In The Sacrifice Game, director Jenn Wexler's second film, a group of Catholic boarding school girls bind together to survive a serial killer cult with an occult fixation, led by Mena Massoud. It's not just the immortal horror of a home invasion in this 1970s period piece — it's the lurking of the demonic.

Merry Little Batman

Release Date: December 8 on Prime Video

Batman (Luke Wilson) has achieved the impossible: Gotham City is officially crime-free. Although he's rocking that stay-at-home dad life with his young son, Damian Wayne (Yonas Kibreab), Batman still assists the Justice League. And when the Bat's away, the baddies will play. With the Joker (David Hornsby), the Penguin (Brian George), Mr. Freeze (Dolph Adomian), and more on the loose, can Damian become the world's littlest Batman in time to save Christmas?

Concrete Utopia

Release Date: December 8 in Theaters

After a horrific earthquake leaves the city of Seoul in ruins, the residents of the only building left standing — an apartment complex — try to survive. Some people want to "live well together." Others have different, violent plans. Concrete Utopia, an intense apocalyptic thriller from director Um Tae-hwa, stars such Korean industry superstars as Lee Byung-hun, Park Seo-joon, and Park Bo-young.

Eileen

Release Date: December 8 in Theaters

When the young Eileen Dunlop (Thomasin McKenzie) meets Rebecca (Anne Hathaway), an alluring bleach blonde straight out of an Alfred Hitchcock film noir, Eileen's life forever changes. It's the 1960s, and Eileen is instantly drawn to this older woman and her dangerous, violently-minded manipulations. William Oldroyd directs Eileen, a psychological thriller based on the award-winning book by Ottessa Moshfegh.

Wonka

Release Date: December 15 in Theaters

Paul King, the writer-director behind Paddington and its sequel, turns his eye toward Willy Wonka's origin story. Timothée Chalamet stars as the titular character, who, inspired by his mother (Sally Hawkins), evolves into the beloved and oddly terrifying chocolatier. Joining Chalamet is Hugh Grant as Lofty, a dryly sarcastic Oompa-Loompa, plus Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, and Olivia Colman.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Release Date: December 15 on Netflix

23 years later, the chickens run again. In this sequel to Chicken Run, Rocky (Zachary Levi) and Ginger's (Thandiwe Newton) daughter Molly (Bella Ramsey) runs away in search of adventure. She's immediately captured by Mrs. Tweedy (Miranda Richardson), the chickens' vengeful old nemesis, who has grandiose plans involving deep-fried nuggets.

American Fiction

Release Date: December 15 in Theaters

In writer-director Cord Jefferson's satire dramedy American Fiction, Thelonious "Monk" Ellison (Jeffrey Wright) hasn't finished a book in years. The publishing industry wants stereotypes from Black authors, and stereotypes only. When Monk invents outrageous stories, his latest book and his public image explode in popularity. But at what cost? Inspired by Percival Everett's novel Erasure, American Fiction's all-star cast includes Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, and Sterling K. Brown.

Finestkind

Release Date: December 15 on Paramount+

Estranged brothers Tom (Ben Foster) and Charlie (Toby Wallace) can't pay an immense fine. Desperate and out of options, the brothers partner with a crime syndicate for just one job. The situation backfires, leading to familial tension and danger for the brothers, their father Eldrige (Tommy Lee Jones), and a secretive woman named Mabel (Jenna Ortega). Brian Helgeland, the writer behind L.A. Confidential and Mystic River, penned Finestkind, a new crime thriller.

The Zone of Interest

Release Date: December 15 in Theaters

Winner of the Grand Prix award at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, The Zone of Interest, director Jonathan Glazer's first feature film since 2013, takes its name from Martin Amis' novel but fictionalizes the real Nazi commandant Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel). At the same time Höss oversees the massacre of over one million people at Auschwitz, he builds his family's dream home near the concentration camp.

The Family Plan

Release Date: December 15 on Apple TV+

Once upon a time, Dan Morgan (Mark Wahlberg) was the world's best assassin. Now he's a family man with no interest in getting back in the game. Unfortunately, his past catches up with him, forcing Dan to tap into his skills one last time. Michelle Monaghan, Maggie Q, and Ciarán Hinds fill out the cast of director Simon Cellan Jones's comedy The Family Plan.

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist

*no trailer yet*

Release Date: December 15

Not much is known about this project, though it is sure to be as disturbing as it is interesting. In partnership with Netflix producers, journalist Jordi Évole co-directs an in-depth interview with Josu Urrutikoetxea, a former leader of Eta, the Basque terrorist organization. Urrutikoetxea has been imprisoned since 2019 with his murder trial pending.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Release Date: December 22 in Theaters

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to James Wan's Aquaman, sees Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) enjoying life as a husband, a father, a Justice League member, and the King of Atlantis. Seems too good to be true, right? When the revenge-driven Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) threatens his family, Arthur teams up with his estranged half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) to save his loved ones and become the leader his kingdom needs. Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, and Temuera Morrison all reprise their roles.

All of Us Strangers

Release Date: December 22 in Theaters

After a chance encounter, a tentative romance blooms between Adam (Andrew Scott) and Harry (Paul Mescal). Simultaneously, the orphaned Adam discovers that his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) are still in his childhood home, but they haven't aged a day since their passing. What would it feel like to be the same age as your parents? In the production notes for All of Us Strangers, writer-director Andrew Haigh shares: "I was interested in exploring the complexities of both familial and romantic love, but also the distinct experience of a specific generation of gay people growing up in the '80s."

Migration

Release Date: December 22 in Theaters

In Migration from Benjamin Renner, Mack Mallard (Kumail Nanjiani) is a duck dad content with his family's quiet life. His family's sick of routine and convinces the reluctant Mack to take a vacation. When their plans go awry, the family travels all across the world on an immense adventure. Elizabeth Banks voices mother duck Pam with a supporting cast including Awkwafina, Carol Kane, and Danny DeVito.

Anyone But You

Release Date: December 22 in Theaters

Anyone But You is an adult rom-com from director Will Gluck and co-writer Ilana Wolpert and loosely inspired by William Shakespeare's play "Much Ado About Nothing." Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) despise one another. They also can't seem to escape each other during their friend's wedding trip. In order to seduce the people they "really" want, Bea and Ben employ the fake dating trope. Their attempts to convince everyone get increasingly outrageous — as does their mutual attraction.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Release Date: December 22 on Netflix

Zack Snyder's latest epic, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, pits the galaxy's most dangerous rogues against a tyrannical empire. Kora (Sofia Boutella), a fugitive seeking redemption for her past, gathers a crew to fight the evil Motherworld. Rebel Moon's lineup rivals The Avengers: Djimon Hounsou, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Staz Nair, Doona Bae, Jena Malone, and Ray Fisher. Corey Stoll and Cary Elwes also lend their presences, while Sir Anthony Hopkins lends his voice.

The Iron Claw

Release Date: December 22 in Theaters

The Iron Claw fictionalizes the true story of the Von Erichs, a professional wrestling family. Set in the 1980s, director Sean Durkin's film follows the dynasty's career achievements and their tragic lives. Zac Efron leads as Kevin Von Erich while Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons play his brothers Kerry, David, and Mike, respectively.

The Color Purple

Release Date: December 22 in Theaters

Director Blitz Buzawule brings The Color Purple to life again. Instead of rebooting Steven Spielberg's Oscar-winning 1985 film, Buzawule adapts the Tony Award-winning musical version of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The Color Purple spans decades in the lives of several Black women in the 1900s American South, specifically Celie Harris-Johnson (Fantasia Barrino). The ensemble cast dazzles: Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Halle Bailey, and Jon Batiste.

The Boys in the Boat

Release Date: December 22 in Theaters

The Boys in the Boat, a sports drama by director George Clooney, chronicles the true story of the University of Washington rowing team and their quest for 1930s Olympic gold. Filtered through the eyes of protagonist Joe Rantz (Callum Turner), the young working-class men were directly affected by the Great Depression. As the Nazis rise to power, the boat boys' weary determination powers them through a match against Germany's rowing team.

The Teacher’s Lounge

Release Date: December 25 in Theaters

Germany's Academy Award submission for Best International Feature Film, The Teachers' Lounge, was directed by İlker Çatak. Something just isn't right at the secondary school where Carla Nowak (Leonie Benesch) teaches. Her investigation into ongoing robberies stirs up controversy, warps the school's social dynamic, and threatens to destroy Carla's hope in human goodness.

Ferrari

Release Date: December 25 in Theaters

A biopic by Michael Mann is no ordinary biopic. Based on Brock Yates' book Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine, Mann's Ferrari follows a year in the life of Enzo Ferrari (Adam Driver), the founder of the popular sports car manufacturer. Despite his successful legacy, Enzo's finances are troubled and his personal life shattered in the wake of his 24-year-old son's death. Penélope Cruz plays Enzo's wife, Laura.

Occupied City

Release Date: December 25 in Theaters

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen transforms his wife Bianca Stigter's book Atlas of an Occupied City, Amsterdam 1940-1945 into the feature-length documentary Occupied City. As Melanie Hyams narrates facts about the Nazi invasion of Netherlands' capital, McQueen pairs historical events with relevant footage of modern-day Amsterdam locations.