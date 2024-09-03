What a year at the movies 2024 has already been. Inside Out 2 has broken box-office records, Dune: Part Two was a fittingly grand sequel from Denis Villeneuve, and Challengers gave us some of the most erotically charged churro eating you've ever seen in a film. Deadpool & Wolverine teamed up, Furiosa kicked ass in Australia, and I Saw the TV Glow completely screwed with our minds. But as we begin to wrap up 2024, some of the biggest and best films of the year are still to come. Within the next three months, we're going to see new films from Tim Burton, Francis Ford Coppola, Jason Reitman, Sean Baker, Anna Kendrick, Robert Zemeckis, Steve McQueen, Ridley Scott, and many, many more. These next few months are not only going to feature some of the biggest blockbusters of the year, like Joker: Folie à Deux and Moana 2, but also some of the big films that are going to make a splash at the next Oscars.

With plenty to get excited about over the next few months, here are the films we're excited about this fall.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

September 6

Thirty-six years after Michael Keaton’s “ghost with the most” first hit movie screens, the afterlife’s most notorious rabble-rouser is back in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited and long-planned follow-up to the 1998 hit. Yes, this is a legacy sequel at least partially designed to remind you how much you loved the original, but the good news is that a large chunk of the creative team from the first movie is back, including director Tim Burton and stars Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara. They’ll be joined by newcomers Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe in a generational tale that finds Ortega playing the daughter of Lydia Deetz, Ryder’s OG goth-queen teen. The fact that it took more than three decades to find a sequel story that Burton and Keaton agreed to make hints that no one is here just to cash in on nostalgia and that perhaps a full return to form from Burton is incoming. The living and the dead can keep their fingers crossed for that outcome. As Betelgeuse himself says, “It’s showtime!” – Robert Brian Taylor

'His Three Daughters'

September 6

Three sisters (played by Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, and Carrie Coon) waiting around for their father (Jay O. Sanders) to die in his apartment might not seem like much, but in the hands of writer-director Azazel Jacobs, His Three Daughters becomes a powerful, beautiful, and often very funny look at loss, acceptance, and the importance of those who have always been there for us. Watching these three interact with each other in such confined spaces is both a joy and understandably frustrating. Coon and Olsen are both expectedly great, but it’s Lyonne who is the true heart of the film, as the closest daughter to their dad, she’s struggling with the realization he’s going to pass soon and the lack of understanding from her sisters about her situation. For anyone who has ever gone through immense loss, Jacobs’ film is essential viewing, centered around three tremendous performances. His Three Daughters was one of the best films at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, and it’s easily one of the best films of 2024 as well. – Ross Bonaime

'The Front Room'

September 6

Over the last decade, “Eggers” has become an important name in horror, with Robert Eggers’ writing and directing of The Witch and The Lighthouse, as well as The Northman. This fall, it seems as though that name is going to become even more powerful, as the brothers of Robert Eggers, Max and Sam Eggers, make their feature film debut with The Front Room. Brandy stars as Belinda, a newly pregnant woman whose life goes to hell when her mother-in-law Solange (Kathryn Hunter) moves in. The trailers make The Front Room look like a tense one-on-one battle between Brandy and Hunter, who looks delightfully creepy as hell. In a year that’s already been quite strong with horror releases, The Front Room looks to introduce us to two new terrifying Eggers. – Ross Bonaime

'Rebel Ridge'

September 6

Believe it or not, it’s almost been a full decade since Green Room, the last film both written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier. Even just as a director, it’s been six years since Saulnier’s last film, Hold the Dark. But his latest film, Rebel Ridge, looks like a return to form, a classic tale of good versus evil full of revenge and probably lots of violence. Aaron Pierre stars as Terry Richmond, who comes to the town of Shelby Springs to bail out his cousin. But when the corrupt police, led by Don Johnson’s Chief Sandy Burnne, unlawfully steal his money, Terry does what he needs to do to get back what’s his. If Saulnier’s past work is anything to go by, Rebel Ridge is likely full of the sort of action sequences that will leave you squirming in your seat, as films like Blue Ruin and Green Room are full of some of the most disturbing moments of violence to hit the screens in action films. It’s been too long, Saulnier, it’s great to see you back. – Ross Bonaime

'Speak No Evil'

September 13

You might hear “an English-language remake of a horror movie” and immediately turn up your nose — and part of me doesn’t blame you. Are English speakers so lazy and dumb that they can’t read a few sentences per shot and enjoy a movie at the same time? Maybe, if you ask Bong Joon-ho. Still, don’t dismiss James Watkins’ Speak No Evil. The director who gave us the grizzly kitchen sink horror Eden Lake and the surprisingly terrifying The Woman in Black is turning his skills to this story of humans’ desperation to be liked and politely taken to sinister and destructive levels. A remake of the 2022 Danish film directed by Christian Tafdrup, Speak No Evil follows two married couples played by James McAvoy, Aisling Franciosi, Mackenzie Davis, and Scoot McNairy who meet on vacation with their children. What starts off as a convivial coming together of strangers who might just make great friends descends into nightmarish psychological warfare. With McAvoy becoming a new dependable name in horror since his turn in Split and Watkins previously delivering some pretty effective scares in the past, Blumhouse’s Speak No Evil may be more than just another horror remake. – Emma Kiely

'The Killer's Game'

September 13

Between the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, both Dune films, Glass Onion, Blade Runner 2049, and a chilling performance in Knock at the Cabin, there's a good case to be made that Dave Bautista is one of the most exciting actors to ever come out of wrestling. While Bautista has certainly been the lead of films before, The Killer's Game seems like a great opportunity for him to prove he's a great leading man on his own. Bautista plays Joe Flood, a hitman who discovers he has a terminal illness and decides to end his life by putting a hit out on himself. Yet these assassins also decide to target his pregnant ex-girlfriend, which leads him to fight back. The Killer's Game also features Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews, Ben Kingsley, and his Guardians co-star Pom Klementieff, and is directed by J.J. Perry of the delightfully over-the-top Day Shift. Bautista is inherently fun to watch, and having him kill his way through countless droves of attackers could be a pleasant September surprise. – Ross Bonaime

'My Old Ass'

September 13

Aubrey Plaza is taking over our screens this fall in projects such as Agatha All Along, Megalopolis, and My Old Ass, and this writer has zero complaints. The Parks and Recreation star has always been able to oscillate between comedy and drama, as well as obscure indies and more mainstream fare, with total ease. The upcoming film My Old Ass seems like the perfect vehicle for Plaza to be her funny self, while also reminding audiences that she's a hell of an impressive dramatic actor, too.

Written and directed by The Fallout's Megan Park and produced by Margot Robbie, the Sundance Film Festival Official Selection follows Elliott (Maisy Stella), a young adult who, after taking drugs in the woods with her friends (as one does), meets her 39-year-old self (Plaza). Elliott's older alter ego advises her to steer clear of this guy named Chad (Percy Hynes White), though it might seem too late. But more than that, the adult version of Elliott uses this chance to explain to her younger self the importance of loving the moment she's in and the people she's with, because it's the best and most precious time of her life. Stella and Plaza's chemistry couldn't be better in what is sure to be one of the most heartfelt, hilarious, and unique coming-of-age dramedies you'll see this year. – Emily Bernard

'The 4:30 Movie'

September 13

Kevin Smith is a man who loves his nostalgia, whether it’s returning to Jay and Silent Bob, the Clerks franchise, or simply writing dialogue about the entertainment of his youth. So it’s actually sort of surprising that Smith hasn’t made an ‘80s teen comedy before now, but he’ll break the trend with The 4:30 Movie. The film, loosely based on Smith’s youth, follows three teenagers who sneak into movies on Saturdays, and what happens when one of the boys invites a girl to come along. Smith balances his young cast out with appearances from some of his stalwarts, like Jason Lee, Justin Long, Rosario Dawson, Jason Mewes, and more. Smith has always loved to throw in references to the movies of his past, so The 4:30 Movie is a perfect opportunity for him to indulge in this wholeheartedly and gives him a chance to show off the big heart that also permeates some of his best films. – Ross Bonaime

'Transformers One'

September 20

After a decade of Michael Bay’s Transformers films, the series is seemingly starting to find its groove. 2018’s Bumblebee showed that a live-action Transformers movie could actually be entertaining in the right hands, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opened up the possibilities of an actual Hasbro Cinematic Universe. But for the first time since 1986’s Transformers: The Movie, this franchise is getting another theatrical animated film with Transformers: One. Directed by Toy Story 4’s Josh Cooley, the film is an origin story, telling the story of two Cybertronian workers, Orion Pax (Chris Hemsworth) and D-16 (Brian Tyree Henry), who go from friends to enemies, and who become the Transformers we know as Optimus Prime and Megatron, respectively. With a cast that also includes Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm, Transformers One takes this series back to animation in what looks like it could be one of their best adventures yet. – Ross Bonaime

'Wolfs'

September 20

Come on, does it get any more charming than Brad Pitt and George Clooney? Not really. The two Hollywood heavyweights (and real-life best pals) are slinging their wisecracks, charisma, and overall coolness at each other in Wolfs, the latest from writer-director Jon Watts. The premise is fairly straightforward: George Clooney’s Jack is a “fixer,” someone who comes in and cleans up messes, doing the — at times, quite literal — dirty work. Pitt’s Nick does the exact same thing, which Jack finds out in an ill-timed manner: on the job. One lone wolf is forced to work with another when Nick and Jack both bump into each other fixing a mess involving a body and a bunch of drugs. The two don’t seem very eager to collaborate, even though they almost seem like the same person. The action comedy genre is a perfect fit for the uber-famous pair to be both suave movie stars and self-aware jokesters. – Emily Bernard

'A Different Man'

September 20

Outside of the MCU, Sebastian Stan has made some fascinating choices as an actor recently, from playing a cannibal in Fresh, Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy, and even playing Donald Trump in the upcoming The Apprentice. But his performance in A Different Man might be his finest so far. Stan plays Edward, an actor with a facial disfigurement due to neurofibromatosis, who decides to undergo a surgery that will make him look like…well, Sebastian Stan. This operation gives Edward a new life of success unlike he’s ever known before. But when his former neighbor Ingrid (Renate Reinsve) writes a play about Edward’s former life, he becomes obsessed with playing the part again. Written and directed by Aaron Schimberg, A Different Man is a complex and strange black comedy, and with a standout performance by Adam Pearson who plays Oswald, a man who also has neurofibromatosis and tries out for the part Edward wants. A Different Man is a wild film that gives us one of Stan’s best performances so far. – Ross Bonaime

'The Substance'

September 20

It’s pretty wild that a sci-fi horror film like The Substance won Best Screenplay at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, but Coralie Fargeat’s film certainly seems like the wild, twisty film that we need this fall. Demi Moore stars as Elisabeth Sparkle, an aging celebrity is fired on her 50th birthday, and begins taking a drug that will temporarily create a younger version of herself, played by Margaret Qualley. Not only is it great to have Moore back in a project as wild as this, it also sounds like one of the more bonkers films coming out this fall, receiving comparisons to everything from Stanley Kubrick to David Cronenberg. Hell yeah, let’s get weird this fall. – Ross Bonaime

'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story'

September 21

In Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui are far more interested in showing Christopher Reeve as a man than as a superhero, and this powerful documentary is all the better for it. Super/Man mostly downplays the period of Reeve's life where he played Superman, instead opting to show him as an actor who wanted to do something great, then struggled to be taken seriously after the success of the Superman films. Then, after his heartbreaking accident, Super/Man shows a man determined not to give up, fighting not only for his ability to walk again, but to help fight for disability rights. Super/Man tells Reeve's story largely through the stories of his children and what it was like living with him, and the film never shies away from Reeve's weaknesses. Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is a well-rounded documentary that shows Reeve truly was a superhero on and off the screen. – Ross Bonaime

'The Wild Robot'

September 27

Writer-director Chris Sanders has made classics for both Disney and DreamWorks, co-directing 2002's Lilo & Stitch after years with Disney, then shifting to co-directing How to Train Your Dragon for DreamWorks in 2010, and The Croods in 2013. After making his solo directorial debut with 2020's The Call of the Wild, Sanders is back to animation with The Wild Robot, the story of a robot named Roz (Lupita Nyong'o), who gets abandoned and ends up on an uninhabited island. Roz runs into a whole slew of animals that just happen to be voiced by an absurdly great cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Catherine O'Hara, Bill Nighy, Mark Hamill, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames. Sanders has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in animation, and The Wild Robot could be his next big hit in that space. – Ross Bonaime

'Megalopolis'

September 27

There is no way to fully explain the wild swing that is Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis other than to say there is unlikely to be a film of this scale more divisive than you’ll see for the remainder of the year. A passion project that the director sold his wine empire to be able to make, it stars Adam Driver as a misunderstood yet talented architect named Francis... I mean Caesar Catalina who is trying to build a utopia in what is called New Rome. However, the large swath of other characters around him (with Aubrey Plaza being the best of the bunch) either don’t appreciate his genius or are actively hostile to it. However, he carries on as the world continues to teeter on the edge of falling, with Coppola himself throwing the kitchen sink at the screen with observations about sex, power, politics, art, creation, and more all pouring out. What it all amounts to will depend on those who see it, but it’s the one film that is sure to get people talking about what the hell Coppola was cooking. – Chase Hutchinson

'Apartment 7A'

September 27

You know what this world needs? Another horror prequel. Following the surprise critical success of The First Omen, we’re getting another throwback to classic horror with Apartment 7A. While it’s not marketing itself as a prequel, as its connection to a horror classic was meant to be a secret, it was revealed while the film was in production that it is a prequel to the iconic horror film, Rosemary’s Baby. Apartment 7A, which will premiere exclusively on Paramount+, is set to follow Julia Garner’s Terry, a newbie to New York in the 1960s who is pursuing her dream of becoming a Broadway dancer. However, after an injury shatters those chances, a seemingly generous couple, Minnie and Roman Castevet (the same devil-worshipping neighbors from Rosemary’s Baby ) played by Diane Wiest and Kevin McNally, offer her their vacant apartment. Once she moves in, strange things start happening to Terry, and she learns that her neighbor's good deed has come at a price. – Emma Kiely