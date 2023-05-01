Summer is right around the corner, folks, and as that old saying goes, April showers bring May movies. Star-Lord is back for one more (mis)adventure in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Charlie Day has you seeing double in his directorial debut Fool’s Paradise. The classic 1989 Disney animated film The Little Mermaid finally gets the live-action treatment thanks to Rob Marshall and a cast that includes Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, and Javier Bardem. Another year, another new movie with fancy people and cars that go vroom vroom! That’s right, it’s time to grab a bucket of popcorn and buckle up for Fast X, the latest installment in the Fast & Furious saga. You know a movie will be insane in the best way when the cast includes Helen Mirren, Cardi B, and Jason Momoa. Michael J. Fox gets up close and vulnerable with his fans in his beautiful documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. Plus, the remake of White Men Can’t Jump starring Jack Harlow, Margaret Qualley is a dominatrix in Sanctuary, and a new Netflix movie proves that Jennifer Lopez is one tough mother.

Grab your popcorn and put fresh batteries in your remote! Let’s take a closer look at what movies will be hitting the big and small screens in May.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Release Date: May 5 in Theaters

We’re hooked on a feeling…one last time. Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Groot (Vin Diesel) are back for one final, colorful, out-of-this-world adventure in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. From looking at the trailer, it not only puts all of their lives in grave danger, but introduces them to a number new faces, including Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova), and The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji). And, is that…could it be…baby Rocket?

Love Again

Release Date: May 5 in Theaters

Love is in the air…along with Celine Dion! Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas star in the romance Love Again, written and directed by Jim Strouse. Serving as both an adaptation of a novel by Sofie Cramer and an American remake of the German film SMS für Dich, the film follows Mira (Chopra Jonas), who sends texts to her deceased partner’s cellphone in an attempt at closure, only to have the message go to Rob (Heughan), who is the new owner of that number. Confused and intrigued, Rob decides he needs to track the person on the other end of these messages down. The film features acting and new music by Celine Dion, who plays herself, as well as an appearance by Nick Jonas.

Hypnotic

Release Date: May 12 in Theaters

Don’t mind him, he’s just going to knock over some dominoes. Ben Affleck puts you in a trance-like state in Hypnotic. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and co-written by him and Max Borenstein, the action thriller follows detective Danny Rourke (Affleck) as he searches for his missing daughter and gets mixed up in a secret government program that involves reality-altering crimes. What’s real, and what’s in your mind?

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Release Date: May 12 on Apple TV+

Nothing is going to get in his way. Emmy winner and national treasure Michael J. Fox puts a smile on your face and brings a tear to your eye in Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. Directed by Oscar winner Davis Guggenheim, the Apple TV+ documentary follows the superstardom, career, and personal struggles of the charming Back to the Future, Family Ties, and Spin City actor as he perseveres through his debilitating Parkinson’s disease and continues to be one of the most fun and optimistic people around.

BlackBerry

Release Date: May 12 in Theaters

Just, go ahead. Try typing with your thumbs. The technological origin story BlackBerry pretty much tells you all you need to know in the title. Remember the 1990s, when it was super revelatory to have email on the same device that you would call people on? Directed by Matt Johnson, the historical dramedy charts the adrenaline-fueled and unpredictable rise and fall of the first-ever smartphone. The film, which is based on the book Losing the Signal by Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff, stars an unrecognizable Glenn Howerton and Jay Baruchel in the lead roles.

Book Club: The Next Chapter

Release Date: May 12 in Theaters

These four icons are heading to Italy! We continue the shenanigans that were started back in 2018 with Diane (Diane Keaton), Vivian (Jane Fonda), Sharon (Candice Bergen), and Carol (Mary Steenburgen), and turn the page in Book Club: The Next Chapter. This sequel sends the rowdy readers to Italy before Vivian ties the knot. The best friends aren’t afraid to enjoy all that Italy has to offer…and get caught up in a cross-country adventure in the process.

The Mother

Release Date: May 12 on Netflix

“I’m a killer. But I’m also a mother.” Jennifer Lopez plays the titular role in The Mother, an action thriller from Niki Caro, director of films including Mulan and The Zookeeper’s Wife. Lopez plays a hardened assassin who leaves the safety of her Alaskan hideout to search for and protect the daughter she had to leave behind at birth. The film also stars Gael García Bernal, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, and Paul Raci.

Fool’s Paradise

Release Date: May 12 in Theaters

I mean, the resemblance is uncanny. Charlie Day is one busy fellow in Fool’s Paradise. Not only is this satire his directorial debut, but he also stars in it (as two characters) and wrote it. Day plays a man of a few (if any) words who, upon being recently released from a mental institution, is tasked with being the double for the incredibly difficult method actor, who shares his likeness. This absurdist film also stars Ray Liotta, Jason Sudeikis, Adrien Brody, Kate Beckinsale, Edie Falco, and Jason Bateman.

Crater

Release Date: May 12 on Disney+

It’s not the destination. It’s the journey. The producers of Stranger Things bring us Crater, an emotional and reflective sci-fi coming-of-age film that follows Caleb (Isaiah Russell-Bailey), a young boy growing up in a lunar mining colony in the distant future. In an effort to fulfill his dying father’s (Scott Mescudi) wish, he and his friends take over a rover and seek out the mysterious crater before they are permanently shipped off to a faraway planet.

Fast X

Release Date: May 19 in Theaters

The tenth time’s the charm. Life in the fast lane continues at a breakneck speed in Fast X, the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise. Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto is in overdrive protecting his family from a new threat around the corner, Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), the son of the late drug lord Hernan Reyes, who, with the help of Cipher (Charlize Theron), is ready to avenge his father’s death. So many stars join the original crew for the new movie, including John Cena, Rita Moreno, Brie Larson, Helen Mirren,Cardi B, and Jason Statham.

White Men Can’t Jump

Release Date: May 19 on Hulu

They can’t, can they? The 1992 film White Men Can’t Jump starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson is getting a modern remake. Directed by Calmatic and starring Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls, the film follows a similar narrative format to the original. New kid on the block Jeremy (Harlow) thinks he’s as good as (if not better than) the impressive and intimidating guys on the court. They decide to bench their ego and team up as basketball hustlers in order to make some serious cash.

Master Gardener

Release Date: May 19 in Theaters

Leave it to Paul Schrader to make gardening a gritty and dark endeavor. From the writer behind Taxi Driver, American Gigolo, and Raging Bull comes the mysterious Master Gardener. Joel Edgerton plays Narvel Roth, an intense and quiet horticulturist who maintains the property of the elite Norma Haverhill (Sigourney Weaver), a widower with a favor to ask. She asks him to take on her great-niece Maya (Quintessa Swindell) as a gardening apprentice, which not only forces a new relationship into his life but brings back Narvel’s regrettable past.

Sanctuary

Release Date: May 25 in Theaters

Love comes in all ways, shapes, and forms. Margaret Qualley is here to dominate you with her performance in Sanctuary, a dark, sexy, comedic, disturbing good time directed by Zachary Wigon and written by Micah Bloomberg. This Official Selection in the Toronto International Film Festival follows the twisted relationship between dominatrix Rebecca (Qualley) and Hal (Christopher Abbott), her wealthy client. Hal gets a promotion and wants to call it quits on their arrangement, but Rebecca has other plans.

The Little Mermaid

Release Date: May 26 in Theaters

She just wants to learn more about humans, is that too much to ask? Rob Marshall, legendary director of the stage and screen, is steering the ship of the live-action The Little Mermaid. A young mermaid named Ariel (Halle Bailey) rescues Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) after a brutal storm wrecks his ship, leaving her to become increasingly fascinated by humans. Even though her father, King Triton (Javier Bardem), warns her to keep her curiosity at bay, she makes a deal with sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) to trade her singing voice for human legs. What is the world above sea level?

The Machine

Release Date: May 26 in Theaters

This shirtless wonder cannot be tamed. Stand-comedian Bert Kreischer is taking his jokes to a whole new level with The Machine. Based on his comedy routine that went viral, this action comedy features the comedian as a fictionalized version of himself dealing with his past that is quite literally back to haunt him. 23 years ago, he spent time in Russia and partied with some dangerous Russians. Now, he’s in his 40s, and the Russians are back to kidnap him and his father (Mark Hamill) to seek revenge for the wrongs he committed.

Kandahar

Release Date: May 26 in Theaters

Is it me, or is Gerard Butler always running? From director Ric Roman Waugh, the man behind Angel Has Fallen and Greenland, comes the fast-paced war film Kandahar. Butler plays Tom Harris, a CIA operative who must escape Afghanistan after his secret mission is no longer a secret. He and his Afghan translator attempt to leave the deadly territory and gert to Kandahar and make it out alive. The action movie also stars Ali Fazal, Bahador Faladi, and Olivia-Mai Barrett. Remember: “The distance is not the main issue. It’s what’s in between.”

About My Father

Release Date: May 26 in Theaters

It’s not him…it’s his dad. Stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco stars in the Italian-American comedy About My Father. Directed by Laura Terruso and co-written by Austen Earl and Maniscalco, this comedy follows Sebastian (who plays a version of himself) as he cringes through a weekend getaway to his non-Italian girlfriend’s (Leslie Bibb) family’s wealthy estate. His girlfriend isn’t the problem, it’s Salvo, Sebastian’s old-school Italian immigrant father played by Robert De Niro, who insists on getting to know his future in-laws before his son proposes.

You Hurt My Feelings

Release Date: May 26 in Theaters

Yes, it was something you said. National treasure Julia Louis-Dreyfus re-teams with Enough Said writer-director Nicole Holofcener for You Hurt My Feelings. Beth (Louis-Dreyfus) is a novelist who has doubts about her work, despite a successful career in such a tough market. Her endlessly supportive husband Don (Tobias Menzies) does his best to assure her that she worries too much and that her work has never been better. But when Beth overhears him saying how he really feels about her new book to a friend, she begins to question not only her true talent but her marriage. The film boasts a talented and eclectic cast in Owen Teague, Arian Moayed, Michaela Watkins, and David Cross.

Being Mary Tyler Moore

Release Date: May 26 on HBO Max

She made it after all. The iconic and revolutionary performer is finally getting a documentary to showcase her unequivocal career in front of and behind the camera. Directed by James Adolphus and produced by Lena Waithe and her production company Hillman Grad, Being Mary Tyler Moore is an intimate look at the life and impact of Mary Tyler Moore. Waithe told Variety, “With the help of her loving husband, Robert [Levine], and her friends and colleagues we hope to reveal that America’s sweetheart was more human than they ever imagined and was often put on a pedestal she never felt comfortable standing on.”