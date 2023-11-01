The holiday movie season is kicking off in fine (and busy!) form this November. Several big franchises eye box office gold: it's time to return to Panem with The Hunger Games prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, while Marvel's newest blockbuster unites Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel's Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) for The Marvels. A girl wishes upon a star and tries to save her kingdom in Disney's animated musical Wish, starring the magical Ariana DeBose and a singing Chris Pine. Speaking of tunes, those wild-haired troll dolls are back for more musical numbers in Trolls Band Together.

On the independent front, Star Wars leads Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn meet in a far different galaxy for the suspense thriller The Marsh King's Daughter. Meg Ryan returns to the screen for the first time in years with the romcom What Happens Later, which she also directed. Sofia Coppola's biopic Priscilla stuns in wide release. Not to be outdone, Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix team up for the epic Napoleon, and Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins tackles a true story about national football. Finally, the award season truly begins with Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore blurring the line between fiction and reality in May December, and the romantic duo of Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan leading Maestro.

The Marsh King’s Daughter

Release Date: November 3 in Theaters

Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn in the same movie? Enough said. The acting powerhouses lead this adaptation of the bestselling and award-winning suspense novel The Marsh King's Daughter by Karen Dionne. Helena (Ridley) has been enjoying a peaceful life with her husband Stephen (Garrett Hedlund) and young daughter Marigold (Joey Carson). When her estranged father escapes from prison, the secrets emerge: Helena's father is the Marsh King, a man who abducted Helena's mother and kept both women trapped in the isolated Michigan marshlands for years. Helena knows she's the only one who can stop her father, even though he's taught her everything she knows.

What Happens Later

Release Date: November 3 in Theaters

Romcom queen Meg Ryan returns as the star and director of What Happens Later. A dangerous winter storm traps exes Willa and Bill (David Duchovny) at an airport. With no choice except to unwillingly reconnect after decades apart, the two remember their love story's ups and downs and begin wondering what their futures might hold — and if that oddly specific disembodied voice isn't the airport announcer, it's fate itself reuniting them.

Priscilla

Release Date: November 3 in Theaters

Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi) was the king of Rock and Roll, but the queen's story is just as important. Sofia Coppola's Priscilla follows the life of Priscilla Presley (Cailee Spaeny), Elvis's first wife, a future actress, and a culturally influential businesswoman. Coppola based her drama on Priscilla's autobiography Elvis and Me, and Priscilla also served as a producer.

Rustin

Release Date: November 3 on Netflix

Director George C. Wolfe helms Rustin, a historical drama about Bayard Rustin (Colman Domingo), the civil rights, gay rights, and nonviolence activist who helped organize 1963's history-making March on Washington and played a pivotal role in the 20th century's Civil Rights movement. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama's company Higher Ground produced the film. Rustin marks Domingo's first leading role and includes Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, CCH Pounder, Jeffrey Wright, and Audra McDonald.

Quiz Lady

Release Date: November 3 on Hulu

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh star as sisters Anne and Jenny Yum in the Hulu comedy Quiz Lady. After their mother inexplicably vanishes and leaves her gambling debts unsettled, Anne and Jenny decide the best way to get the money (and rescue Anne's kidnapped dog) is to put all the trivia Anne's accumulated by watching game shows to good use: make her a contestant. Jason Schwartzman, Tony Hale, and Will Ferrell co-star while Jessica Yu directs.

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Release Date: November 3 in Theaters

Writer and director Raven Jackson's debut film All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt is a poetic coming of age drama and an intimate portrait of Mississippi life. The film tracks Mack (Charleen McClure, Kaylee Nicole Johnson, and Zainab Jah), a Black woman, from her 1970s childhood to adulthood through a non-linear structure tied together by the five senses. Moonlight director Barry Jenkins is a producer while independent studio A24 serves as distributor.

The Marvels

Release Date: November 10 in Theaters

Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) finally gets her sequel while Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) get their big-screen debuts. Director Nia DaCosta's The Marvels unites all three heroines in a battle against the villainous Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), a Kree warrior who seeks revenge against Captain Marvel. Each time a member of this trio uses their powers, they switch places, forcing them to work together but also putting a cramp in their styles. Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury while Korean star Park Seo-joon makes his Hollywood debut.

It’s a Wonderful Knife

Release Date: November 10 in Theaters

What's Christmas without a little blood and gore? If it wasn't obvious from the title, director Tyler MacIntyre and writer Michael Kennedy's It's a Wonderful Knife deposits the concept of the Jimmy Stewart classic It's a Wonderful Life into a slasher movie. Winnie (Jane Widdop) survives a Christmastime murder spree, but the event leaves her understandably traumatized. She believes life would be easier if she'd never been born, and the cosmos grants her wish. The problem? Without her interference, serial killer Henry Waters (Justin Long) just keeps killing. This holiday horrorfest includes Joel McHale as Winnie's dad and indie horror icon Katharine Isabelle as the perfectly named Gale Prescott.

Dream Scenario

Release Date: November 10 in Theaters

A24 strikes again! Filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli turns Nicolas Cage into the anti-Freddy Krueger with the charmingly quirky Dream Scenario. Cage's Paul Matthews is a "nobody" professor ignored by his students and acquaintances. That changes when millions of people inexplicably start dreaming about Paul in various scenarios, ranging from silly, to sexual, and to serial killer.

The Holdovers

Release Date: November 10 in Theaters

Alexander Payne's latest dramedy, set in the 1970s, pits curmudgeonly professor Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti) against troublemaker student Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa) when both are forced to spend winter break on campus. Will the adversaries understand one another and make peace? Probably, but not without The Holdovers providing some heartfelt hijinks.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Release Date: November 17 in Theaters

Set 64 years before the events of author Suzanne Collins' The Hunger Games series, all eyes shift to Panem's future dictatorial President Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blythe). The young son of a once great and now failing family, Snow finds himself assigned to mentor District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a traveling musician whose singing captivated the nation. They fall in love, but we know how this story ends: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes charts Snow's corruption and rise to power. Blythe and Zegler are joined by names as impressive as Jason Schwartzman, Peter Dinklage, and Viola Davis, and three-time Hunger Games franchise director Francis Lawrence returns to the director's chair.

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain

Release Date: November 17 on Peacock

A bunch of "losers" sets out to find the hidden treasure of their childhood dreams in Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain. It's a way to prove to their family and friends that they aren't totally worthless. They're also in it for the money, of course. But to find the treasure, they must survive the perils of the woods: wild animals, park rangers, and cult leaders. No big deal, right? Saturday Night Live writers and members of the Please Don't Destroy comedy group Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy star, Conan O'Brien cameos as Ben's father, and John Goodman narrates.

Trolls Band Together

Release Date: November 17 in Theaters

Are you ready to sing again? Director Walt Dohrn's Trolls Band Together is the third feature-length movie in DreamWorks' Trolls franchise. Anna Kendrick's Poppy and Justin Timberlake's Branch are on a mission to reunite Branch's boy band brothers and prove that family always comes first. The duo is joined this time by the voices of Eric André, Daveed Diggs, Troye Sivan, Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer, and RuPaul.

Thanksgiving

Release Date: November 17 in Theaters

Still in the mood for some holiday gore? Look no further than Eli Roth's Thanksgiving, which is exactly what it sounds like. In late November, a killer known only as "John Carver" starts killing people in Plymouth, Massachusetts with various Thanksgiving food tools. Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, and Milo Manheim try to stop Carver and not fall under his knife...or his corn on the cob skewers. Roth's feature-length dark comedy is based on a fake movie trailer he created in 2007 for Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino's Grindhouse.

Next Goal Wins

Release Date: November 17 in Theaters

Oscar-winning directorial funnyman Taika Waititi's newest movie fictionalizes the true story chronicled in the 2014 documentary Next Goal Wins by directors Mike Brett and Steve Jamison. Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender), a national football coach — or soccer, depending on who you ask — in danger of being fired agrees to coach the American Samoa team. It's a seemingly impossible mission as at one point, the team spent ten years at "the bottom of Fifa's world rankings [...] no wins, just two goals scored." Spoiler: things drastically improve, and the journey is almost as important as the destination.

May December

Release Date: November 17 in Theaters

In May December, actress Elizabeth Berry (Natalie Portman) is committed to her craft. She favors playing complicated, morally gray characters, so she accepts a script fictionalizing the life of Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Julianne Moore), a woman who committed the statutory rape of 12-year-old Joe Yoo when she was 37 years old. Twenty years after the crime made headlines, Elizabeth spends significant time studying Gracie and Joe (Charles Melton), who are now married with children. Todd Haynes directs this dark dramedy "very loosely" inspired by sex offender Mary Kay Letourneau.

Leo

Release Date: November 21 on Netflix

Aging lizard Leo (Adam Sandler) is determined to live the rest of his short life to the fullest after spending all of it behind glass as a class pet. However, his escape plans are thwarted. When Leo starts talking to and teaching life lessons to his elementary school students, they grow to love him. Netflix's animated musical includes the voices of Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, and Stephanie Hsu.

Wish

Release Date: November 22 in Theaters

Animation titan Disney's latest movie features Ariana DeBose as Asha, a 17-year-old who discovers that the kingdom of Rosas' seemingly benevolent and wish-granting King Magnifico (Chris Pine) is keeping disturbing secrets. Instead of wishing to the corrupt King and hoping he grants her request, Asha wishes upon a star instead. The star grants her wish and comes along for the ride on her journey to save her kingdom, as does Valentino (Alan Tudyk), Asha's trusty goat friend. Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn with a script by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore, Disney assembled the talents of Angelique Cabral, Victor Garber, Evan Peters, Jennifer Kumiyama, and Harvey Guillén.

Napoleon

Release Date: November 22 in Theaters

Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix reunite 23 years after Gladiator for Napoleon, Scott's epic film about the historical military leader and eventual Emperor of France. Phoenix plays the titular role, the infamous French commander who assembles victory after victory on the battlefield and consolidates power on the political one, eventually becoming France's ruler via a coup. Vanessa Kirby dazzles as Joséphine, Napoleon's eventual wife and Empress.

Good Burger 2

Release Date: November 22 on Paramount+

"Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order?" Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, aka Kenan and Kel if you were a '90s kid, return to their famous Nickelodeon All That sketch with Good Burger 2, the sequel to 1997's Good Burger movie. Plot details are scarce beyond Dexter (Thompson) and Ed (Mitchell) reuniting after Dexter's life falls through, but what more do you really need to know?

Maestro

Release Date: November 22 in Theaters

Maestro fictionalizes the true story of the romance between composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein (Bradley Cooper) and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Carey Mulligan). During his lifetime, Bernstein was one of the classical music world's most influential figures. Cooper directs the film, presented in both black and white and color, and produces alongside Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

Saltburn

Release Date: November 22 in Theaters

Promising Young Woman's Emerald Fennell delivers a gothic psychological thriller with her second film, Saltburn. Set in the 2000s, disaffected Oxford student Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan) agrees to spend his summer at the opulent estate of his rich classmate Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi). Fennell describes her sophomore film as a story about "desire and obsession." The ensemble cast also features Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Carey Mulligan, and Ewan Mitchell.

Family Switch

Release Date: November 30 in Theaters

It’s Christmastime, and parents Jess (Jennifer Garner) and Bill Walker (Ed Helms) worry their family is growing apart. Their kids CC (Emma Myers) and Wyatt (Brady Noon) spend their days glued to their phones and don’t appreciate how hard their parents work. Jess and Bill envy their childrens’ youths. In a Christmas miracle, the Walker family switches bodies. Unless they want to be stuck like this forever, they have 24 hours to fix things: not just return to their normal bodies, but improve their relationships. McG directs this delightful family-friendly comedy written by Adam Sztykiel and Victoria Strouse and inspired by writer and filmmaker Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s children's book Bedtime For Mommy.