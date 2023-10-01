October brings many delights: Halloween candy, cooler nights, and new movies all month long. There's no shortage of spooky thrills between The Exorcist: Believer, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, and Josh Hutcherson trying to survive Five Nights at Freddy's. Crime dramas, psychological thrillers, and mind-bending sci-fi are all the rage, too — but it's Martin Scorsese who's the talk of Hollywood with his Leonardo DiCaprio-led epic Killers of the Flower Moon. Meanwhile, love is in the autumn air as Peter Dinklage stumbles into a rom-com and director Pedro Almodóvar pairs up Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal in a queer Western. Sofia Coppola tackles another biopic, William Friedkin's final film adapts a Pulitzer Prize-winner, A24 Films debuts its first musical, and Taylor Swift? She's in a league of her own with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. Grab your popcorn and get cozy! Let's take a closer look at what movies are hitting the big and small screens this October.

The Burial

Release Date: October 6 in Theaters

More uplifting than it sounds at first glance, The Burial boasts the dynamic team-up of Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones as real-life figures Willie E. Gary and Jeremiah O’Keefe. The former? A hotshot lawyer. The latter? A down-to-earth funeral homeowner. Faced with losing his family's livelihood, Jeremiah hires Willie to represent him in a long-shot lawsuit. Maggie Betts directs this odd couple true story that also stars Jurnee Smollett and Alan Ruck.

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Release Date: October 6 on Showtime

Renowned director William Friedkin's last film before his death, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial adapts author Herman Wouk's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. A navy lieutenant (Jake Lacy) faces court-martial for committing mutiny during a dangerous storm, but things get complicated when the spotless record of his ship's captain (Kiefer Sutherland) comes into question. The impressive cast also features Jason Clarke, Monica Raymund, Jay Duplass, and the late Lance Reddick.

Cat Person

Release Date: October 6 in Theaters

Based on the viral The New Yorker short story by Kristen Roupenian, Cat Person follows college student Margot (Emilia Jones) as she embarks on a romance with Robert (Nicholas Braun). After discovering signs Robert isn't who he claims to be, Margot avoids him — and Robert responds in chilling ways all too familiar to every femme individual. Director Susanna Fogel guides viewers through misogyny's terrifying realities.

Dicks: The Musical

Release Date: October 6 in Theaters

Anything billed as "A24's first movie musical" deserves attention. Having Megan Thee Stallion involved means I'm there on opening day. Dicks: The Musical, an adaptation of the off-Broadway musical F***ing Identical Twins, follows Craig (Josh Sharp) and Trevor (Aaron Jackson), two insufferable men who discover they're twins. Then, their shared bad idea is trying to reunite their parents (Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally). Overseen by Borat director Larry Charles, Dicks: The Musical includes Bowen Yang as God, Megan Thee Stallion as Gloria, and the voice talents of SpongeBob SquarePants himself, Tom Kenny.

The Exorcist: Believer

Release Date: October 6 in Theaters

It's time to return to the granddaddy of classic scares. David Gordon Green, director of the 2018 Halloween reboot trilogy, revives The Exorcist, a very different horror classic, with The Exorcist: Believer. When two young girls are possessed by the demon Pazazu, their families ask for help beyond the usual priest: Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn), who happens to have some experience with evil entities. Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, Norbert Leo Butz, Okqul Okpokwasili, and Raphael Sbarge round out the cast, as well as Lidya Jewett and Olivia Marcum.

Foe

Release Date: October 6 in Theaters

Starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal with Lion director Garth Davis at the helm, this adaptation of horror author Iain Reid's novel of the same name will be a spectacular nightmare. Foe, set in the year 2065, sees happy couple Henrietta (Ronan) and Junior (Mescal)'s lives thrown into turmoil when Terrance (Aaron Pierre) offers Junior a place on an exclusive space station. Henrietta won't be left alone, however; Terrance can create a robot replica of Junior to keep her company.

Last Stop Larrimah: Murder Down Under

Release Date: October 6 on HBO

Only eleven people reside in Larrimah, an Australian town small enough to lack cell phone service. So when one of their residents went missing without a trace, the mystery took off — as did the rumors. Was he put in pies ala Sweeney Todd? Was he fed to the local crocodiles? No one knows, but in this true-crime documentary Last Stop Larrimah, each of Larrimah's ten residents is a suspect.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

Release Date: October 6 on Paramount+

It's time to go back to Ludlow. Set in 1969, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, the prequel to the 2019 Pet Sematary film, reveals Jud Crandall's (Jackson White) origins and explores the mythology of the Wendigo haunting the cemetery. Lindsey Anderson Beer makes her directing debut with actors Henry Thomas, Samantha Mathis, Pam Grier, and David Duchovny joining the gruesome fun.

She Came to Me

Release Date: October 6 in Theaters

Writer-director Rebecca Miller promises a mature, whimsical rom-com with She Came to Me. Opera composer Steven Lauddem (Peter Dinklage) isn't having the best time. His last opera was an acclaimed masterpiece, and now he's stuck with composer's block. While searching for inspiration, he falls into an unconventional love triangle between Katrina (Marisa Tomei), a quirky tugboat operator, and his wife Patricia (Anne Hathaway), a therapist who's tired of everyone's crap.

Strange Way of Life

Release Date: October 6 in Theaters

How about a good old-fashioned Western via Pedro Almodóvar? Strange Way of Life has earned a feature film's anticipation thanks to its debut at the Cannes Film Festival and the romance between Ethan Hawke's Sheriff Jake and Pedro Pascal's Silva. The two gunslingers reunite after twenty-five years apart and are joyously, unambiguously queer, but there's a secret reason Silva has returned to Jake's doorstep.

Totally Killer

Release Date: October 6 on Prime Video

Horror fans, rejoice: Blumhouse Productions is taking a comedic stab at the genre. In Totally Killer, high schooler Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) couldn't care less about Halloween or her mom Pam's (Julie Bowen) past trauma. Pam's the only survivor of the 1987 Sweet Sixteen Killer's murder spree, which makes Jamie a Final Girl's daughter. And when Jamie's attacked by a masked man with a knife, she's sent back in time to the day of the massacre. Jamie must work with a younger Pam to change the past and return to her own future, and preferably avoid dying along the way. Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, Totally Killer also features Olivia Holt, Liana Liberato, and Randall Park.

V/H/S/85

Release Date: October 6 on Shudder

Speaking of the 1980s — Shudder invites us back to the days of camcorders and grainy footage with V/H/S/85, the V/H/S horror anthology's newest installment. Not only are the five new found-footage shorts rocking the '80s aesthetic, but directors as scares-proficient as Scott Derrickson, David Bruckner, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Natasha Kermani, and Mike P. Nelson are behind the wheel.

Anatomy of a Fall

Release Date: October 13 in Theaters

This psychological thriller won 2023's Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Justine Triet and grounded by Sandra Hüller's already acclaimed performance, Anatomy of a Fall unravels the mysterious death of lead character Sandra's (Hüller) husband. Did he fall from a balcony, or did his estranged wife push him? Whatever happened, Sandra finds herself interrogated in the courtroom, and her visually impaired son is the only witness.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Release Date: October 13 in Theaters

It's Taylor Swift's world, and we're just living in it. The concert film of Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour already broke movie presale records, putting the musician's Hollywood power above the ranks of Star Wars. Swift is an undeniable phenomenon and the Eras Tour is a celebration of artistry, history, and the communal bonds forged by our shared love for music. Time to get down to this. Sick. Beat.

Fair Play

Release Date: October 13 in Theaters

Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) are newly engaged coworkers at a cut-throat hedge fund. When she receives the promotion he wants, their idyllic bliss falls apart at the seams. Evoking erotic thrillers of the 1990s like Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct, writer-director Chloe Domont's Fair Play is a cuttingly sharp commentary on corporate sexism and full of delicious psychosexual tension.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Release Date: October 20 in Theaters

Martin Scorsese's historical true-crime film dramatizes David Gann's non-fiction book concerning the Osage Nation tragedy. In 1920s Oklahoma, Osage Nation individuals were murdered by white outsiders trying to steal the Osage's wealth. The FBI launched an investigation, and the level of corruption ran sickeningly deep. Killers of the Flower Moon has earned praise from former Principal Chief of the Osage Nation Jim Gray for its depiction of the Osage Nation as well as raves for Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone's performances. Long-time Scorsese collaborator Robert De Niro plays William Hale, with Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser in supporting roles.

Nyad

Release Date: October 20 on Netflix

Never underestimate a woman. Nyad chronicles the life of Diana Nyad (Annette Bening), a woman with indomitable determination. After five tries and at 64 years old, Diana achieved her dream of swimming 110 miles from Cuba to Florida. Nyad also survived the passage without a shark cage. Nyad was directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, Oscar winners for the documentary 2019 Free Fall. Jodie Foster stars alongside Bening as Bonnie Stoll, her closest friend.

Old Dads

Release Date: October 20 on Netflix

Bill Burr's directorial debut Old Dads sees the comedian play Jack, a 40-something first-time father who adores his child but is new to all this "parenting" stuff. Overall, the world is changing too fast for him or his two friends (Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine) to keep up with. Burr describes his comedy as "semi-autobiographical," as he also became a first-time dad later in life.

The Persian Version

Release Date: October 20 in Theaters

Leila (Layla Mohammadi), an Iranian-American filmmaker, clashes with her successful businesswoman mother Shireen (Niousha Noor) more than she'd like. That's because they're more alike than either one of them realizes — or wants to admit. Maryam Keshavarz's heartfelt and introspective family dramedy The Persian Version won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival for the U.S. Dramatic Competition.

Deep Rising

Release Date: October 27 in Theaters

Deep Rising, the new documentary from director Matthieu Rytz, reckons with the battle against climate change in eye-opening but radically needed ways. Corporations are mining the ocean floor's natural resources to create sustainable energy. But using this method meant to preserve our planet destroys the ocean's vast, unexplored, and biodiverse ecosystem. Narrated and executive produced by Jason Momoa, Deep Rising demands accountability on a complex issue.

Fingernails

Release Date: October 27 in Theaters | November 3 on Apple TV+

Can you guarantee true love? Anna (Jessie Buckley) and Ryan (Jeremy Allen White) have been together for years. Their tests at the Love Institute, an organization that proves a couple's compatibility through biology (like removing fingernails), remain perfect. So why aren't they married? And why is Amir (Riz Ahmed) stealing Anna's heart? Fingernails, a psychological sci-fi romance, marks writer-director Christos Nikou's English-language debut.

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Release Date: October 27 in Theaters and Peacock

Did you think we were done with horror? Never! Blumhouse's long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy's draws its inspiration from designer Scott Cawthorn's popular video game franchise and its ever-expanding mythology. Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) is the new night shift security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, a dreary Chuck E. Cheese knock-off populated by anthropomorphic animatronics. It should be a quiet job, except the animatronics come to life every night and have murder on their mind. Mike must somehow survive five nights at Freddy Fazbear's, with actors Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, and Matthew Lillard in tow.

Freelance

Release Date: October 27 in Theaters

Cue the theme music: it's John Cena. Mason Pettits (Cena) has gone from retired soldier to lawyer to playing bodyguard to journalist Claire Wellington (Alison Brie) as she interviews the dictatorial president Juan Venegas (Juan Pablo Raba). When a coup erupts against President Venegas, the unlikely trio must stick together and try to survive. (It's funnier than it sounds.)

The Holdovers

Release Date: October 27 in Theaters

It's winter break at a 1970s prep school. The students who don't return to their families need looking after, and the school's most hated teacher (Paul Giamatti) is stuck "babysitting" them — or maybe they're stuck with him. Even better, perhaps they'll break through one another's emotional barriers and form a real connection. The Holdovers, the newest from director Alexander Payne, also features Paul Hunham and Da'Vine Joy Randolph in supporting roles.

The Killer

Release Date: October 27 on Netflix

Neo-noir master David Fincher and antihero expert Michael Fassbender take on The Killer, a drama based on the graphic novel by Alexis "Matz" Nolent. Fassbender plays the titular Killer, an assassin of unknown identity who's ruthless in his methods. After he's caught up in a manhunt, ignoring his conscience becomes trickier. Charles Parnell and Tilda Swinton round out The Killer's large cast.

Pain Hustlers

Release Date: October 27 on Netflix

Desperate to provide for herself and her daughter, Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) joins a nearly bankrupt pharmaceutical company. In retrospect, once the company's criminal ties emerge and her involvement turns dangerous, it was a bad decision. But Liza's not here to be judged. Pain Hustlers, directed by David Yates, sees Chris Evans join the fun as Liza's coworker Pete Brenner, as do Catherine O'Hara, Andy Garcia, and Jay Duplass.

Priscilla

Release Date: October 27 in Theaters

Sofia Coppola's newest film bears all her achingly vulnerable and aesthetically beautiful trademarks. Judging from the trailer, Priscilla, a biopic about Priscilla Presley (Cailee Spaeny), Elvis Presley's (Jacob Elordi) wife, is a moody meditation on adolescence and female insecurity with luscious sets and detailed costumes. Coppola's delicately painful eighth feature draws inspiration from Priscilla Presley's autobiography Elvis and Me.