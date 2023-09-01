Some say theaters are dying, but the incredible number of movie releases in September proves them wrong. With the summer preparing to say goodbye and spooky season around the corner, this month has many big releases for horror fans, including the highly-anticipated Saw X and The Nun II. This is also a month tailored for people willing to watch the latest adventures of their favorite action stars, with The Equalizer 3 and Expend4bles bringing explosions into theaters. From biopics such as Dumb Money and Cassandro, to the Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman thriller The Kill Room and the comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, there’s something for everyone coming to theaters and streaming. Grab your popcorn and put fresh batteries in your remote! Let’s take a closer look at what movies will be hitting the big and small screens this September.

The Equalizer 3

Release Date: September 1 in Theaters

Denzel Washington is back for more action in The Equalizer 3. Writer Richard Wenk and director Antoine Fuqua have joined forces again to close the trilogy after working together on the two previous movies about a former government assassin who declares a one-man war against the mafia. This time around, Washington will be killing bad guys in Southern Italy after discovering the place he chose to have a quiet retirement is under siege by a bloody criminal organization. The final chapter in The Equalizer film franchise also stars Dakota Fanning, David Denman, and Sonia Ammar.

All Fun and Games

Release Date: September 1 in Theaters

All Fun and Games is the latest horror movie to turn childhood games into deadly competitions for survival. The movie follows a group of Salem teens who discover a cursed knife and release a terrifying demon with a twisted sense of humor. The movie is led by Sex Education's Asa Butterfield and Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer is directed by Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu.

Perpetrator

Release Date: September 1 in Theaters

Jennifer Reeder's latest horror film, Perpetrator, is a dark coming-of-age story in which a teenage girl finds out all the women in her family get strange gifts when they turn eighteen. Starring Kiah McKirnan and Alicia Silverstone, Perpetrator takes the anguish of feeling your body change to the next level, offering viewers a gruesome and surreal experience that also doubles down as a surprising high school comedy. Finally, as in Reeder’s previous movies, Perpetrator also echoes the director’s feminist sensibilities, exploring what it means to be a woman through the lenses of horror.

The Nun II

Release Date: September 8 in Theaters

The new chapter of the Conjuring franchise will see the return of Valak, a demon who takes the shape of a spine-chilling nun. Taking place in 19656, France, The Nun II will keep exploring the past of the demon before their fateful encounter with the Warrens in The Conjuring 2. Bonnie Aarons returns as the titular Nun, with Taissa Farmiga also reprising her role of Sister Irene and Jonas Bloquet coming back as Frenchie. Newcomers to the franchise include Anna Popplewell, Katelyn Rose Downey, and Storm Reid. Akela Cooper, one of the people behind the horror hit M3GAN, wroteThe Nun II script.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Release Date: September 8 in Theaters

It’s rather unusual that romantic comedies get turned into a franchise, but My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is the third chapter of the beloved film series about the Portokalos family's extravagant parties. After writing all the movies in the film franchise, Nia Vardalos is stepping in as director of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. Vardalos also stars as Toula Portokalos, the main character since the first movie. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 also stars John Corbett, Elena Kampouris, Lainie Kazan, Andrea Martin, Gerry Mendicino, Maria Vacratsis, Louis Mandylor, and Joey Fatone.

A Haunting in Venice

Release Date: September 15 in Theaters

After the success of Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, Kenneth Branagh is back with yet another adaptation of a crime novel from Agatha Christie. A Haunting in Venice, based on her novel Hallowe'en Party, will follow Detective Hercule Poirot investigating a murder that happens during a séance in what promises to be the first horror installment of the franchise. Besides directing the movie, Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot. A Haunting in Venice’s star-studded cast also includes Tina Fey, Jaime Dornan, Jude Hill, Kelly Reilly, and Academy-Award winner Michelle Yeoh.

Love at First Sight

Release Date: September 15 on Netflix

Love at First Sight adapts The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith, a moving romance about two people falling in love in an airport and fighting to find each other again after this first fateful encounter. Starring Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy as the starstruck couple, the movie also features Jameela Jamil as the narrator of the story. Vanessa Caswill directs the film adaptation from a script written by To All the Boys: Always and Forever's Katie Lovejoy.

El Conde

Release Date: September 15 on Netflix

With Spencer, director Pablo Larraín told a critically acclaimed story about Princess Diana. With El Conde, the filmmaker leans over another historical figure: Chile's ruthless dictator Augusto Pinochet. Using horror and comedy to craft his political satire, El Conde imagines Pinochet as a centuries-old vampire who survived the end of his tyrant regime and has spent the last decades witnessing as the world turned against him. That’s why the vampire decides to die; a hard feat to achieve for a cursed immortal being. The movie stars Jaime Vadell as the vampire Pinochet, who co-wrote with Guillermo Calderón.

Dumb Money

Release Date: September 15 in Limited Theaters

GameStop, one of the world's most popular chains of gaming stores, had a Wall Street-defying ascension in 2021, an episode that has already been explored in the book The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich and the Netflix documentary Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga. Now, Dumb Money will turn the story into a biographical comedy-drama with a star-studded cast that includes Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, and Pete Davidson. Craig Gillespie directed the project with Orange Is the New Black's Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum serving as screenwriters.

Cassandro

Release Date: September 15 on Prime Video

Cassandro is an upcoming biopic about Mexican-American exótico luchador, Saúl "Cassandro" Armendáriz. Starring Gael García Bernal in an Oscar-winning performance, the movie tells the story of a gay amateur wrestler from El Paso who suddenly becomes an international star known as the “Liberace of Lucha Libre.” The movie is directed by Academy Award-winner Roger Ross Williams from a script he wrote with David Teague. Teague worked with Williams as an editor for Life, Animated, an animated documentary feature that received an Oscar nomination.

Expend4bles

Release Date: September 22 in Theaters

After leading a group of gritty mercenaries for three movies, Sylvester Stallone gets ready to say goodbye to the role of Barney Ross in Expend4bles. The ensemble franchise is known for bringing the biggest action stars together to wreak havoc against criminals and gangsters. Also returning from previous installments are Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture. Iko Uwais will play the film's villain Rahmat, a soldier turned into an arms dealer. Newcomers to the franchise include Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, and Andy Garcia. Expend4bles is directed by Scott Waugh from a script by Kurt Wimmer, Tad Daggerhart, and Max Adams.

Spy Kids: Armageddon

Release Date: September 22 on Netflix

Robert Rodriguez's Spy Kids charmed families all over the world in the early 2000s. Now, Spy Kids: Armageddon is ready to introduce the wacky world of the franchise to a new generation. Zachary Levi and Gina Rodriguez join the reboot, and creator Robert Rodriguez is back as an actor, director, writer, and producer.

It Lives Inside

Release Date: September 22 in Theaters

After making a buzz at film festivals, It Lives Inside comes to theaters to tell a horror story about getting in touch with your cultural background. The movie stars Megan Suri and Neeru Bajwa as two Indian-American high school students trying to fit in who must investigate their heritage after inadvertently releasing a dangerous supernatural threat. It Lives Inside is directed by Bishal Dutta, who also co-wrote the script with Ashish Mehta.

No One Will Save You

Release Date: September 22 on Hulu

Sci-fi thriller No One Will Save You puts a new twist on the home invasion trope by pitching the young and talented Kaitlyn Dever against dangerous aliens. Promising to mix Home Alone's inventiveness with Alien's anxiety-inducing atmosphere, No One Will Save You kicks off the spooky season for Hulu this month. The movie is written and directed by Brian Duffield, who recently delivered the Skull Island TV show to Netflix.

The Kill Room

Release Date: September 28 in Theaters

The Kill Room is an upcoming thriller comedy that marks the first reunion of Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson since Pulp Fiction. Thurman plays the role of an art gallery owner who runs into some financial trouble and risks losing everything. To stay afloat, she strikes a deal with professional hitman Reggie Pitt (Joe Manganiello) and his boss, Gordon Davis (Jackson). The trio starts to laundry the money in the art gallery while Reggie begins to paint to make the business seem legitimate. The killer concept comes from writer Jonathan Jacobson, with Nicole Paone directing the project. It's also the first time Thurman shares the screen with her real-life daughter, Maya Hawke.

Flora and Son

Release Date: September 29 on Apple TV+

After Once, Sing Street, and Begin Again, John Carney returns with Flora and Son, yet another dramedy about how music connects us all. The story follows a single mother (Eve Hewson) who tries to channel the energy of her rebellious teenage son (Orén Kinlan) by letting him learn how to play the guitar with the help of a washed-up LA musician (Joseph Gordon-Levitt).

Saw X

Release Date: September 29 in Theaters

Saw X is the tenth movie in the beloved horror franchise created by James Wan, in which a homicidal maniac forces his victims to face the errors of their actions by playing twisted games. The movie serves as a prequel of sorts, telling a story set between the second and third installments of the franchise. That allows Tobin Bell to reprise his role as John Kramer, aka the Jigsaw Killer. Also returning for Saw X is Shawnee Smith as Jigsaw’s victim-turned-protégé Amanda Young. Saw X also includes newcomers Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernandez, Joshua Okamoto, and Octavio Hinojosa.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Release Date: September 29 in Theaters

Based on the beloved animated kids' series, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie brings everyone’s favorite canine heroes to the big screen. In PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the pups get superpowers after a mysterious meteor falls in Adventure City, granting them the skills they need to fight crime. Unfortunately, the meteor also allows supervillains to rise, which means the pups will have to join forces to keep everyone safe. PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie hails from the same team behind PAW Patrol: The Movie, with Cal Brunker coming back to helm the sequel he wrote with Bob Barlen. The voice cast includes Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Chris Rock, Kristen Bell, James Marsden, Serena Williams, and Kim Kardashian.

Fair Play

Release Date: September 29 on Netflix

Chloe Domont’s feature debut as writer and director promises to make the temperature rise while exploring the complications of romantic relationships in the workplace. Fair Play is far from being a romance, though, as the drama-thriller is interested in navigating the twisted games people in power can play to keep their money and career status. Fair Play also intends to explore the historical gender inequality in certain professionals, showing how an affair affects women and men in very distinct ways. Fair Play’s cast is led by Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich.

Dicks: The Musical

Release Date: September 29 in Theaters

Coming from Larry Charles, the director of Borat, Dicks: The Musical promises to deliver exactly what you would imagine from that title: a musical comedy unlike anything you’ve ever seen. The movie stars writers Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp as two self-obsessed businessmen who discover they are twins, leading to an unexpected family reunion. Dicks: The Musical began its life as a two-man stage show under the name F***ing Identical Twins, by Jackson & Sharp, before getting a movie adaptation. The musical also stars Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.